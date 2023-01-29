Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:24:28 2023-01-30 am EST
1898.00 JPY   -0.13%
01/29Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results for 2022 (January - December)
PU
01/29Urgent : Toyota group's global auto sales top in 2022 for 3rd straight year
AQ
01/29Toyota defends title as world's top-selling automaker in 2022
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota defends title as world's top-selling automaker in 2022

01/29/2023 | 11:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on a Camry Hybrid electric vehicle in New Delhi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2022, it said on Monday, defending its title as the world's top-selling automaker for a third straight year.

Global sales for the group, including truck unit Hino Motors and small-car maker Daihatsu, inched down 0.1% as record overseas sales of 8.6 million vehicles helped offset a 9.6% dip in its home market to 1.9 million.

Second-ranked rival Volkswagen Group earlier this month reported its lowest sales in over a decade, of 8.3 million vehicles, as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine upended supply chains.

While some chip-related supply constraints remained for Toyota as well, the Japanese automaker said strong demand in Asia and an increase in the production capacity and optimisation in Asia and North America helped it boost global production by 5% in 2022.

Toyota in November revised its production forecast for the current financial year through the end of March, to 9.2 million vehicles from 9.7 million.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINO MOTORS, LTD -0.93% 534 Delayed Quote.7.16%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.50% 7930 Delayed Quote.10.08%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.13% 1897.5 Delayed Quote.4.86%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.86% 126.08 Delayed Quote.8.30%
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
01/29Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results for 2022 (January - December)
PU
01/29Urgent : Toyota group's global auto sales top in 2022 for 3rd straight year
AQ
01/29Toyota defends title as world's top-selling automaker in 2022
RE
01/29Consultant: E-cars likely to retain advantages in energy costs
DP
01/28Focus : Toyota CEO taps younger successor amid paradigm shift in industry
AQ
01/27Toyota Motor : Shareholders & Investors News
PU
01/27New-Vehicle Sales Poised for Annual Gain in January as Inventory Rebounds, TrueCar Data..
MT
01/27Team Toyota Athlete Alana Nichols Shares Passion for Child Passenger Safety in Collabor..
AQ
01/27Toyota Motor Corporation Announces Changes to Executive Structure
AQ
01/27Invest.Green Welcomes Toyota and econnext as Founding Members
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 825 B 283 B 283 B
Net income 2023 2 587 B 19 909 M 19 909 M
Net Debt 2023 20 933 B 161 B 161 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 2,95%
Capitalization 25 877 B 199 B 199 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 900,50 JPY
Average target price 2 155,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.86%199 180
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.17%79 982
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.30%79 475
BMW AG11.47%64 591
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.81%53 915
FORD MOTOR COMPANY14.10%53 352