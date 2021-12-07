Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota embracing small flaws as supply chain pressures bite

12/07/2021 | 12:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor Manufacturing France resumes operations after five week closure amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it is happy to use scratched or blemished parts from suppliers as the world's biggest car producer tries to trim costs amid a production-curbing global chip shortage and rising material costs.

Toyota's acceptance of good enough by using parts it would have thrown away in the past marks a significant change both for a company renowned for stringent quality control and for Japanese manufacturing practices that often prioritised perfection over speed to market.

"We are careful about the outside of our vehicles, the parts you can easily see. But there are plenty of places that people don't notice unless they really take a good look," Takefumi Shiga, Toyota's chief project leader for vehicle development said during a press briefing.

Toyota last month raised its operating profit outlook https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/toyota-second-quarter-quarterly-profit-climbs-2021-11-04 12% for the year ending March 31, helped by favourable currency rates. It warned, however, that a shortage of semiconductors which was curbing production and increasing material costs were hurting its underlying profitability.

Shiga and other Toyota engineers are expanding a programme begun in 2019 to meet component suppliers, even third tier ones, to assure them that scratches or blemishes are acceptable as long as they do not affect vehicles safety and performance, and are unlikely to be noticed by car buyers.

"It requires some courage on their part," Shiga said.

A visit to a company making plastic seat belt parts reduced the number of those component being rejected by three-quarters, he added.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
12:04aToyota embracing small flaws as supply chain pressures bite
RE
12/06Intel plans to take self-driving car unit Mobileye public
RE
12/06Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel defects
RE
12/06ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, ReneSola Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
12/06Industrials Up On Hopes Omicron Is Not As Severe As Feared -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
12/06Toyota to build 1st automotive battery plant in North America
AQ
12/06Toyota to build new $1.3 billion battery plant in North Carolina
RE
12/06Toyota to Build $1.29 Billion Automotive Battery Plant in North Carolina
MT
12/06Toyota to build $1.3B battery plant near Greensboro, NC
AQ
12/06TOYOTA MOTOR : Selects North Carolina for New U.S. Automotive Battery Plant
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 164 B 274 B 274 B
Net income 2022 2 747 B 24 191 M 24 191 M
Net Debt 2022 18 313 B 161 B 161 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 28 586 B 252 B 252 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 066,00 JPY
Average target price 2 368,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION29.82%254 400
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.46%122 221
DAIMLER AG48.17%103 409
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY39.43%86 691
FORD MOTOR COMPANY122.75%76 488
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED14.10%67 630