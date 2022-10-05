Toyota expects to restart sales of first EV after recall-sources

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) -
Toyota Motor Corp expects to resume selling its
first mass-produced electric vehicle, two people familiar with
the matter said on Thursday, after the automaker fixed a defect
that caused an embarrassing recall of the new bZ4X.
Toyota, a relative latecomer to the EV market, recalled
2,700 bZ4X sports utility vehicles globally in June, less than
two months after the model was launched, because of the wheel
issue. The recall had frozen deliveries of the car while Toyota
engineers worked to address the defect.
The automaker will submit measures to fix the problem to
Japan's transport ministry on Thursday, the people said,
declining to be identified as the information has not been made
public.
A Toyota spokesperson declined to comment.
Subaru Corp was also forced to recall its first
all-electric vehicle, the Solterra, for the same wheel issue.
The two EVs were jointly developed and share the same
architecture.
The recall had effectively stopped the launch of the
Solterra in the U.S. market.
Toyota has faced criticism by some environmental groups
and investors who want the company to move faster to adopt
battery electric vehicles.
Last year, the Japanese automaker committed about $30
billion to develop battery electric vehicles. It expects the
company's annual sales of such cars to reach only 3.5 million
vehicles by the end of the decade, about one-third of current
annual sales of its gasoline-powered cars.
Toyota had said at the time of the recall that sharp turns
and sudden braking could cause a hub bolt to loosen in the EV,
raising the risk of a wheel coming off the vehicle.
(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Maki Shiraki; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman, Edwina Gibbs and Ana Nicolaci da
Costa)