    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:34 2022-10-06 am EDT
2001.50 JPY   +0.02%
10/05Toyota expects to restart sales of first EV after recall-sources
RE
10/05Toyota to resume selling its first mass-produced EV after safety concern recall -sources
RE
10/05Toyota Engineers to Compete in Rebelle Rally for Second Consecutive Year
AQ
Toyota expects to restart sales of first EV after recall-sources

10/05/2022 | 11:50pm EDT
TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) -

Toyota Motor Corp expects to resume selling its first mass-produced electric vehicle, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, after the automaker fixed a defect that caused an embarrassing recall of the new bZ4X.

Toyota, a relative latecomer to the EV market, recalled 2,700 bZ4X sports utility vehicles globally in June, less than two months after the model was launched, because of the wheel issue. The recall had frozen deliveries of the car while Toyota engineers worked to address the defect.

The automaker will submit measures to fix the problem to Japan's transport ministry on Thursday, the people said, declining to be identified as the information has not been made public.

A Toyota spokesperson declined to comment.

Subaru Corp was also forced to recall its first all-electric vehicle, the Solterra, for the same wheel issue. The two EVs were jointly developed and share the same architecture.

The recall had effectively stopped the launch of the Solterra in the U.S. market.

Toyota has faced criticism by some environmental groups and investors who want the company to move faster to adopt battery electric vehicles.

Last year, the Japanese automaker committed about $30 billion to develop battery electric vehicles. It expects the company's annual sales of such cars to reach only 3.5 million vehicles by the end of the decade, about one-third of current annual sales of its gasoline-powered cars.

Toyota had said at the time of the recall that sharp turns and sudden braking could cause a hub bolt to loosen in the EV, raising the risk of a wheel coming off the vehicle. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Edwina Gibbs and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUBARU CORPORATION -0.28% 2296 Delayed Quote.12.64%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.62% 7500 Delayed Quote.-20.13%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.05% 2001.5 Delayed Quote.-4.82%
Financials
Sales 2023 36 188 B 250 B 250 B
Net income 2023 2 894 B 19 987 M 19 987 M
Net Debt 2023 19 215 B 133 B 133 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,49x
Yield 2023 2,97%
Capitalization 27 389 B 189 B 189 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
EV / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 001,00 JPY
Average target price 2 413,16 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.82%189 964
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.97%77 986
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-21.57%58 642
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-38.94%52 198
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-40.49%49 690
BMW AG-19.23%47 264