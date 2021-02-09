Toyota hikes profit forecast 54%, shrugs off global chip supply issues

* Sees FY operating profit at record $19 bln, well above
estimates
* Annual vehicle sales forecast up 3.3% to 9.73 mln
* No near-term drop in production due to chip shortage -CFO
* Q3 operating profit leaps 54%, easily beats estimates
TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on
Wednesday jacked up its full-year earnings forecast by a
bigger-than-expected 54% to a record $19 billion, raising its
vehicle sales target as global demand led by China rebounds from
a coronavirus pandemic-induced slump.
Unlike other automakers, including Japanese peers Nissan
Motor and Honda Motor, that have had to cut
production because of semiconductor shortages, the world's
biggest automaker said it is raising output.
Shares in Toyota, the world's biggest automaker by vehicle
sales, rose 2.3% after the new forecasts were released.
The automobile industry has been grappling with a chip
shortage since the end of last year, which has in some cases
been exacerbated by the former U.S. administration's sanctions
on Chinese chip factories.
But the maker of the RAV4 SUV crossover and the Prius
gasoline hybrid said it expects to sell 9.73 million vehicles
this year, up 3.3% from a previous forecast of 9.42 million, if
down from last year's 10.46 million.
"For the near term, we do not see any decrease in production
volume due to the chip shortage, but we do see risks of a chip
shortage," said Chief Financial Officer Kenta Kon, speaking
during a briefing.
"We hear voices saying that chip shortage might continue
until summer. But maybe it will not continue until then and it
might resolve (itself) at an earlier stage."
For the fiscal year ending March 31, Toyota now expects a
record operating profit of 2 trillion yen ($19.13 billion), far
higher than an earlier prediction of 1.3 trillion yen, and well
above an average 1.542 trillion yen profit forecast based on
predictions from 23 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.
It now expects the yen to trade at 105 yen against the U.S.
dollar, versus a previous forecast of 106 yen.
Toyota said operating profit rose to 987.9 billion yen in
the three months ended Dec. 31. This easily beat an estimated
average of 565.51 billion yen profit from nine analysts surveyed
by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.
($1 = 104.5700 yen)
(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)