Toyota: intends to reduce its stake in Aisin Corp.

Toyota today decided to sell part of its stake in Aisin Corp. from 24.8% to 20%.



The automaker says this is a review of capital ties aimed at the growth of the Toyota Group.



Toyota believes it can increase capital efficiency and achieve further growth for the Group.



Toyota plans to use the capital generated to make growth investments focused on electrification, intelligence and diversification initiatives.



Toyota adds that it intends to carefully examine its capital links with other Group companies on an individual basis, looking at elements such as human resources, operations, culture and commercial relationships, while exploring the potential for strengthening competitiveness.



