Toyota joins semiconductor R&D group

December 28, 2023 at 06:00 am EST Share

Toyota announces that it has joined the ASRA (Advanced SoC Research for Automotive) initiative, which brings together eleven other companies, automotive firms and specialists in electrical components and semiconductors, with the aim of researching and developing high-performance digital semiconductors (System on Chip, SoC) for the automotive market.



ASRA plans to carry out R&D on SoCs using chiplet technology. The idea is to be able to install SoCs in mass-produced vehicles from 2030 onwards.



Toyota joins Honda, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, Denso Corp, Panasonic, Cadence Design Systems, Mirise, Renesas Electronics, Socionext and Synopsys Japan.



Toyota points out that SoCs are essential semiconductors for autonomous driving technology and multimedia systems in automobiles.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.