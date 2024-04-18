Toyota: launches new Land Cruiser series in Japan
' The all-new '250' series has been created for easy handling based on solid off-road performance' says the group.
The '250' series is available with two types of powertrain: a 2.8-liter direct-injection turbo diesel engine with Direct Shift-8AT and a 2.7-liter gasoline engine with 6 Super ECT.
' All this power is transferred to all four wheels by an all-wheel drive system with TORSEN®*4 LSD*5 central differential. Electric locking of the rear differential ensures powerful off-road performance on rough roads' says the group.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction