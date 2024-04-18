Toyota: launches new Land Cruiser series in Japan

Toyota launches the all-new Land Cruiser '250' series in Japan. At the same time, the group has also launched the special edition models ZX 'First Edition' and VX 'First Edition'. These special models are limited to a total of 8,000 units.



' The all-new '250' series has been created for easy handling based on solid off-road performance' says the group.



The '250' series is available with two types of powertrain: a 2.8-liter direct-injection turbo diesel engine with Direct Shift-8AT and a 2.7-liter gasoline engine with 6 Super ECT.



' All this power is transferred to all four wheels by an all-wheel drive system with TORSEN®*4 LSD*5 central differential. Electric locking of the rear differential ensures powerful off-road performance on rough roads' says the group.



