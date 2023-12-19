Toyota Motor Corporation has announced the start of sales of its all-new Crown Sport plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in Japan.
According to the automaker, the Sport PHEV model offers drivers a 'sportier' feel by incorporating exclusive equipment to 'fully experience the pleasure of driving'.
Toyota also refers to the 'superb environmental performance' of this vehicle, which features a high-capacity lithium-ion battery.
The automaker intends to continue its approach of expanding its range while promoting the widespread adoption of electrified vehicles.
Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Toyota launches sales of Crown Sport in Japan
December 19, 2023 at 04:40 am EST
Share
Share
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correctionLegal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
© Cercle Finance - 2023