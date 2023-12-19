Toyota Motor Corporation has announced the start of sales of its all-new Crown Sport plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in Japan.

According to the automaker, the Sport PHEV model offers drivers a 'sportier' feel by incorporating exclusive equipment to 'fully experience the pleasure of driving'.

Toyota also refers to the 'superb environmental performance' of this vehicle, which features a high-capacity lithium-ion battery.

The automaker intends to continue its approach of expanding its range while promoting the widespread adoption of electrified vehicles.

