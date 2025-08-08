Toyota announces its intention to acquire land in Teihoucho, Toyota City (Aichi Prefecture), with a view to establishing a new automobile production plant.



Operations are scheduled to start in the early 2030s, with the models to be produced yet to be determined.



The project aims to maintain an annual production capacity of three million vehicles in Japan and develop a factory of the future' that integrates advanced technologies and promotes an inclusive environment.



The project will be carried out in consultation with local authorities and residents.