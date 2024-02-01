Toyota: repositioning the price of the 100% electric bZ4X

The bZ4X is Toyota's first 100% electric model.



The bZ4X is the first Toyota model to benefit from the e-TNGA platform, which integrates the battery into the vehicle structure, offering optimum rigidity and a low center of gravity.



Equipped with a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, the bZ4X is available with 204 hp front-wheel drive and a range of up to 503 km, and with 218 hp all-wheel drive and a range of up to 461 km (WLTP).



As of February 1, Toyota France is repositioning prices for the entire bZ4X range. All versions of the 100% electric SUV benefit from a price cut, which amounts to E11,000 on the bZ4X Pure Business and E11,100 on the bZ4X Origin.



Metallic paint is now standard across the range. The Pure Business finish is also now available for private customers.



' In a French market for electric vehicles disrupted by changes to the rules governing the ecological bonus, Toyota intends to keep zero-emission mobility accessible to as many customers as possible' says the group.



