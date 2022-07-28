Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyota Motor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:27 2022-07-28 am EDT
2134.00 JPY   -1.61%
12:32aToyota's April-June global vehicle production falls 9.8% short of initial target
RE
07/27Senate Democratic deal includes new EV tax credits
RE
07/27Indonesia says Sojitz Corp to invest $1 billion in West Papua
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota's April-June global vehicle production falls 9.8% short of initial target

07/28/2022 | 12:32am EDT
Paris Auto Show

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp produced 793,378 vehicles globally in June, it said on Thursday, slightly above a target it had cut twice and capping a quarter that saw the Japanese automaker slip 9.8% behind its production plan.

The world's largest automaker by sales has seen its output hit in recent months by the impact of the global chips shortage and supply constraints from COVID-19-related lockdowns in China.

The June numbers represent a 4.6% decline from the same month last year and compared to a goal of 750,000 that had been lowered twice.

For the April-June first quarter, Toyota produced 2,120,577 vehicles, below its initial target of 2,350,000 for the three months.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.00% 8030 Delayed Quote.-12.08%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.59% 2134 Delayed Quote.2.87%
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2023 35 596 B 259 B 259 B
Net income 2023 3 029 B 22 077 M 22 077 M
Net Debt 2023 19 331 B 141 B 141 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,91x
Yield 2023 2,92%
Capitalization 29 763 B 217 B 217 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 169,00 JPY
Average target price 2 462,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%216 931
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.30%81 874
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.78%58 795
BMW AG-13.46%50 516
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-36.49%50 408
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-43.13%48 618