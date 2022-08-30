Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:57 2022-08-30 am EDT
2109.00 JPY   +0.91%
12:36aToyota's July global vehicle output drops again, puts annual target in doubt
RE
12:34aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sales, Production, and Export Results for July 2022
PU
12:30aToyota's July global vehicle production drops 8.6%, below its target
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota's July global vehicle production drops 8.6%, below its target

08/30/2022 | 12:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday its July global vehicle production fell 8.6% year-on-year, missing its target for four straight months, as COVID outbreaks, severe weather and a recall probe on top of a persistent chip shortage curbed output.

The world's largest automaker by sales produced 706,547 vehicles worldwide last month, below its target of around 800,000 units and the year-ago output of 773,135.

Production in the first four months of the current fiscal year that started in April has fallen 10.3% short of its initial plan. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Miyoung Kim & Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.91% 7760 Delayed Quote.-15.56%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.91% 2109 Delayed Quote.0.12%
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
12:36aToyota's July global vehicle output drops again, puts annual target in doubt
RE
12:34aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sales, Production, and Export Results for July 2022
PU
12:30aToyota's July global vehicle production drops 8.6%, below its target
RE
12:05aVehicle pedestrian safety systems struggle to see in the dark
RE
08/29Three-company Joint Presentation on TOKYO A-ARENA PROJECT
AQ
08/29Japan Shares Tumble on Massive US Rate Hike Concerns; Suzuki Motor Plans EV Production ..
MT
08/29Japan's Nikkei slumps to 2-week trough on Fed rate-hike angst
RE
08/29TOYOTA MOTOR : Launch of the TOKYO A-ARENA PROJECT
PU
08/28Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street losses on U.S. rate caution
RE
08/262023 Toyota GR Corolla Named Official Pace Car for National Championships at Laguna Sec..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 35 959 B 259 B 259 B
Net income 2023 2 963 B 21 377 M 21 377 M
Net Debt 2023 19 175 B 138 B 138 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,81x
Yield 2023 2,85%
Capitalization 28 607 B 206 B 206 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 376 971
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 090,00 JPY
Average target price 2 445,79 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.12%206 370
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.65%83 553
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-25.04%61 952
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.88%58 812
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.61%57 199
BMW AG-16.93%47 787