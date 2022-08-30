Toyota's July global vehicle production drops 8.6%, below its target

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on
Tuesday its July global vehicle production fell 8.6%
year-on-year, missing its target for four straight months, as
COVID outbreaks, severe weather and a recall probe on top of a
persistent chip shortage curbed output.
The world's largest automaker by sales produced 706,547
vehicles worldwide last month, below its target of around
800,000 units and the year-ago output of 773,135.
Production in the first four months of the current fiscal
year that started in April has fallen 10.3% short of its initial
plan.
(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Miyoung Kim & Shri
Navaratnam)