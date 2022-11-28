Toyota's Oct global vehicle production up 23%, above its target

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp
reported on Tuesday a 23% rise in October global vehicle output,
beating its own target for a third month in a row, as the
industry strives to get past persistent chip shortages that have
hobbled production.
The Japanese automaker produced 771,382 vehicles globally in
October, above a downgraded target of 750,000 units and up 23%
from the same month a year earlier.
But growth slowed from record monthly output of more than
887,000 cars manufactured in September, and Toyota continues to
face supply chain disruptions as China battles nationwide
COVID-19 outbreaks and implements restrictions and lockdowns.
The company said on Tuesay it was adjusting some
operations in China due to COVID lockdowns.
Earlier this month Toyota cut its annual output target, as
it battles surging material costs and a persistent chip
shortage.
A Toyota executive in charge of purchasing said at the time
that the global auto chip shortage would continue, as chipmakers
have prioritised supplies for electronics goods, while natural
disasters, COVID lockdowns and factory disruptions have slowed a
recovery in auto chip supplies.
Toyota expects to produce 9.2 million vehicles this fiscal
year ending March 2023, down from the previous forecast of 9.7
million but still ahead of last finacial year's production of
about 8.6 million units.
