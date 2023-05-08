Toyota says Yaris model safe in Thailand after safety concerns

Speaking at a press conference in Bangkok, Toyota's CEO for Asia, Masahiko Maeda, CEO Asia Region, said the vehicles customers were using were safe and the vehicle was a quality car. Maeda said there were problems with pressures at the factory and time pressure to produce the car.

Toyota affiliate Daihatsu had rigged part of the door in side-collision safety tests for some 88,000 small cars, most of which were sold under the Toyota brand, the companies said last week.

