    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-08 am EDT
1856.00 JPY   -0.46%
03:41aRally De Portugal : PreviewTOYOTA GAZOO Racing prepares for intense gravel workout
PU
03:23aToyota says Yaris model safe in Thailand after safety concerns
RE
02:11aSave The Date : Live stream of TMC's FY2023 Financial Results Press Briefing on May 10
PU
Toyota says Yaris model safe in Thailand after safety concerns

05/08/2023 | 03:23am EDT
News conference over rigging safety tests by its TMC affiliate Daihatsu, in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp has stopped sales of its Yaris ATIV but the vehicle is safe, and the company urges all parties involved to cooperate on inspections and investigations, senior officials said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference in Bangkok, Toyota's CEO for Asia, Masahiko Maeda, CEO Asia Region, said the vehicles customers were using were safe and the vehicle was a quality car. Maeda said there were problems with pressures at the factory and time pressure to produce the car.

Toyota affiliate Daihatsu had rigged part of the door in side-collision safety tests for some 88,000 small cars, most of which were sold under the Toyota brand, the companies said last week.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 36 669 B 272 B 272 B
Net income 2023 2 464 B 18 264 M 18 264 M
Net Debt 2023 20 116 B 149 B 149 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 2,98%
Capitalization 25 292 B 188 B 188 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 864,50 JPY
Average target price 2 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koji Sato President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Yoichi Miyazaki CFO, VP & Chief Competitive Officer
Akio Toyoda Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%187 506
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.23%78 636
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG8.60%78 599
BMW AG28.98%75 589
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.10%47 969
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-1.13%46 236
