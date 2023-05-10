Toyota sees 10% rise in annual profit after bumper Q4; shares jump

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on
Wednesday forecast a 10% rise in annual operating income after
its latest quarterly profit surged 35%, as the world's largest
automaker expects higher sales in major markets amid an easing
of global chip supply woes.
"We expect an increase in sales volume in all regions and
production volume of 10.1 million (vehicles), due to such
factors as ... improvement in semiconductor supply," Toyota said
in a statement.
The Japanese auto giant said operating profit for the three
months through March totalled 626.9 billion yen ($4.64 billion),
easily beating the average 553.46 billion yen profit estimated
by 10 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
The result was helped by the weak yen boosting the value of
overseas sales, and higher output volumes that outweighed the
impact of surging materials costs.
In the same period a year ago, operating profit was 463.86
billion yen.
In the first earnings presentation led by new CEO Koji Sato,
who took the top job last month, Toyota forecast operating
profit will rise about 10% to 3.0 trillion yen this business
year, in line with analysts' average forecast of 3.02 trillion
yen.
Toyota shares, which were nearly flat just before the
release of the earnings, surged immediately after their
publication and were up 2.2% at 1,958 yen by 0500 GMT.
Though retaining its crown as the world's top-selling
automaker, Toyota faces a raft of challenges going forward.
It's under pressure in China, the world's biggest auto
market, where a rapid shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has hurt
demand for the gasoline-powered cars that drove Toyota's early
successes there. It also must handle problems at affiliate
Daihatsu, which rigged safety tests for some Toyota-branded
cars.
Seeking to raise its game in the EV sector, where it has
been outstripped by new Chinese automakers as well as EV giant
Tesla, Toyota has said it will introduce 10 new
battery-powered vehicles, targeting sales of 1.5 million EVs a
year by 2026.
It aims to set up a dedicated unit to focus on
next-generation battery EVs, executives on the company's new
leadership team said last month.
($1 = 135.0500 yen)
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)