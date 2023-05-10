Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-10 am EDT
1931.50 JPY   +0.78%
02:17aJapan Leading Index, Upcoming US Inflation Data Rock Japanese Shares; Mitsubishi Motor Skids 9% on China Exit Rumors
MT
02:05aToyota sees 10% rise in annual profit after bumper Q4; shares jump
MR
01:47aToyota Motor's Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Rose 3.4% on Sales Recovery, Weaker Yen
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota sees 10% rise in annual profit after bumper Q4; shares jump

05/10/2023 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Photo d'archives du logo de Toyota

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday forecast a 10% rise in annual operating income after its latest quarterly profit surged 35%, as the world's largest automaker expects higher sales in major markets amid an easing of global chip supply woes.

"We expect an increase in sales volume in all regions and production volume of 10.1 million (vehicles), due to such factors as ... improvement in semiconductor supply," Toyota said in a statement.

The Japanese auto giant said operating profit for the three months through March totalled 626.9 billion yen ($4.64 billion), easily beating the average 553.46 billion yen profit estimated by 10 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

The result was helped by the weak yen boosting the value of overseas sales, and higher output volumes that outweighed the impact of surging materials costs.

In the same period a year ago, operating profit was 463.86 billion yen.

In the first earnings presentation led by new CEO Koji Sato, who took the top job last month, Toyota forecast operating profit will rise about 10% to 3.0 trillion yen this business year, in line with analysts' average forecast of 3.02 trillion yen.

Toyota shares, which were nearly flat just before the release of the earnings, surged immediately after their publication and were up 2.2% at 1,958 yen by 0500 GMT.

Though retaining its crown as the world's top-selling automaker, Toyota faces a raft of challenges going forward.

It's under pressure in China, the world's biggest auto market, where a rapid shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has hurt demand for the gasoline-powered cars that drove Toyota's early successes there. It also must handle problems at affiliate Daihatsu, which rigged safety tests for some Toyota-branded cars.

Seeking to raise its game in the EV sector, where it has been outstripped by new Chinese automakers as well as EV giant Tesla, Toyota has said it will introduce 10 new battery-powered vehicles, targeting sales of 1.5 million EVs a year by 2026.

It aims to set up a dedicated unit to focus on next-generation battery EVs, executives on the company's new leadership team said last month.

($1 = 135.0500 yen) (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© MarketScreener with Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.00% 7960 Delayed Quote.9.94%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.78% 1931.5 Delayed Quote.5.74%
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
02:17aJapan Leading Index, Upcoming US Inflation Data Rock Japanese Shares; Mitsubishi Motor ..
MT
02:05aToyota sees 10% rise in annual profit after bumper Q4; shares jump
MR
01:47aToyota Motor's Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Rose 3.4% on Sales Recovery, Weaker Yen
DJ
01:28aToyota posts record sales of 37.2 tril. yen in FY 2022
AQ
01:17aToyota Motor : Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus
PU
01:17aToyota Motor : Holding of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
01:17aToyota Motor : Notice Concerning the Determination of Matters Relating to the Repurchase o..
PU
01:17aToyota Motor : Opinion of the Board of Directors on the Shareholder Proposal
PU
01:17aToyota Motor : FY2023 Financial Results
PU
01:17aToyota Motor : FY2023 Financial Results (with transcripts)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 592 B 271 B 271 B
Net income 2023 2 450 B 18 131 M 18 131 M
Net Debt 2023 20 116 B 149 B 149 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 2,88%
Capitalization 25 998 B 192 B 192 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 916,50 JPY
Average target price 2 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koji Sato President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Yoichi Miyazaki CFO, VP & Chief Competitive Officer
Akio Toyoda Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.74%192 419
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG9.36%78 711
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.57%78 170
BMW AG30.39%76 029
FORD MOTOR COMPANY1.98%47 449
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY0.06%46 263
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer