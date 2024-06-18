TOYOTA CITY, Japan, June 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor shareholders backed Chairman Akio Toyoda and nine other members of the automaker's board, despite concerns about governance raised by two leading proxy advisers.

Toyoda's re-election as chairman was a focal point of the shareholder meeting after the proxy advisers recommended that investors vote against it. The breakdown of the vote will not be released until Wednesday. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edwina Gibbs)