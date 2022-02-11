Toyota to Invest Additional $90 Million in Two U.S. Manufacturing Plants

By Kimberly Chin



Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday it plans to spend an additional $90 million on two of its U.S. manufacturing facilities.

About $73 million will go toward its Toyota West Virginia plant and $17 million will be invested in its Toyota Tennessee plant.

In November, the auto maker said it would invest $240 million in its West Virginia facility to add a dedicated production line for hybrid transaxles. In total, the company has spent more than $2 billion on the plant so far, it said.

With the new investment, Toyota plans to increase its hybrid transaxle production capacity to 600,000 units per year, and assemble roughly 120,000 rear-motor stators, one of the key components in electric motors.

The investment in its Tennessee plant, where parts for its Toyota and Lexus vehicles in North America are made, will help increase the facility's capacity to cast hybrid transaxle cases and housings to 1.3 million per year from 1 million. The company's total commitment to the location to date is $389 million, it said.

Toyota plans to offer an electrified option across its entire lineup of Toyota and Lexus vehicles by 2025, the company has said.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 1156ET