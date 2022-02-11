Log in
Toyota to Invest Additional $90 Million in Two U.S. Manufacturing Plants

02/11/2022
By Kimberly Chin

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday it plans to spend an additional $90 million on two of its U.S. manufacturing facilities.

About $73 million will go toward its Toyota West Virginia plant and $17 million will be invested in its Toyota Tennessee plant.

In November, the auto maker said it would invest $240 million in its West Virginia facility to add a dedicated production line for hybrid transaxles. In total, the company has spent more than $2 billion on the plant so far, it said.

With the new investment, Toyota plans to increase its hybrid transaxle production capacity to 600,000 units per year, and assemble roughly 120,000 rear-motor stators, one of the key components in electric motors.

The investment in its Tennessee plant, where parts for its Toyota and Lexus vehicles in North America are made, will help increase the facility's capacity to cast hybrid transaxle cases and housings to 1.3 million per year from 1 million. The company's total commitment to the location to date is $389 million, it said.

Toyota plans to offer an electrified option across its entire lineup of Toyota and Lexus vehicles by 2025, the company has said.


Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 1156ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.96% 9350 Delayed Quote.1.74%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -2.74% 2254 Delayed Quote.7.05%
Financials
Sales 2022 30 904 B 267 B 267 B
Net income 2022 2 733 B 23 594 M 23 594 M
Net Debt 2022 17 512 B 151 B 151 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 31 116 B 269 B 269 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 371 365
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 254,00 JPY
Average target price 2 425,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.05%268 598
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.52%130 738
DAIMLER AG3.20%85 722
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-14.14%73 145
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-12.95%72 397
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG4.84%69 288