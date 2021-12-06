Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota to build new $1.3 billion battery plant in North Carolina

12/06/2021 | 03:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp announced on Monday it is building a new $1.29 billion battery plant in North Carolina as it moves to expand its electric vehicle efforts.

The new plant, at a site in Liberty that will begin production in 2025, will initially be capable of supplying lithium-ion batteries for 800,000 vehicles annually, and will "pave the way" for Toyota's U.S. production of electric vehicles, said Chris Reynolds, chief administrative officer for Toyota Motor North America.

The investment will be made by a new company called Toyota Battery Manufacturing and is expected to create 1,750 new U.S. jobs.

In October, Toyota said it would establish a new company and build a new U.S. automotive battery plant with Toyota Tsusho, the automaker's metals trading arm and a unit of the Toyota Group. Toyota will hold a 90% stake in the battery company.

Toyota said the North Carolina plant plans to eventually expand to at least six production lines for a combined total of up to 1.2 million vehicles per year.

The investment is part of Toyota's announcement last month that it would invest $3.4 billion (380 billion yen) on U.S. automotive battery development and production in the United States through 2030.

The funds are part of the $13.5 billion Toyota announced in September it planned to spend globally by 2030 to develop batteries and its battery supply system.

Toyota said the new company will initially focus on producing batteries for hybrid vehicles.

Automakers around the world are investing billions of dollars to ramp up battery and electric vehicle production as they face increasingly stringent environmental regulations.

Toyota has mounted a lobbying campaign to try to convince U.S. lawmakers not to include an additional $4,500 tax incentive for union-made electric vehicles.

In August, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order setting a target to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles.

Biden's 50% goal and the automakers' 2030 goals includes battery electric, fuel cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles that also have a gasoline-engine.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.63% 2066 End-of-day quote.29.82%
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION -0.71% 4915 End-of-day quote.18.01%
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
03:22pToyota to build $1.3B battery plant near Greensboro, NC
AQ
03:12pTOYOTA MOTOR : Selects North Carolina for New U.S. Automotive Battery Plant
PU
03:05pToyota to build new $1.3 billion battery plant in North Carolina
RE
02:58pToyota to build new $1.3 bln battery plant in North Carolina
RE
01:20pExclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel defects
RE
12:49pTOYOTA MOTOR TO BUILD FIRST US EV BA : Bloomberg
MT
07:08aMOTOR RACING : Toyota's Nakajima announces retirement at end of year
AQ
04:31aRussia's November car sales down 20.4% y/y
RE
03:14aSouth Korea's Imported Auto Sales Plunge 31% in November
MT
01:02aTOYOTA MOTOR : GAZOO Racing announced its 2022 motorsport team setups
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 164 B 274 B 274 B
Net income 2022 2 747 B 24 196 M 24 196 M
Net Debt 2022 18 313 B 161 B 161 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 28 586 B 252 B 252 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 066,00 JPY
Average target price 2 368,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION29.82%254 400
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.46%122 221
DAIMLER AG48.17%103 409
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY39.43%86 691
FORD MOTOR COMPANY122.75%76 488
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED14.10%67 630