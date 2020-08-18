Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyota to offer cars in India on lease, subscription

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 10:28am EDT
Logo of Toyota Motor Corp's vehicle is seen at a showroom in Tokyo

Toyota Motor Corp will offer its cars in India on leases or shorter-term subscriptions, hoping to tap growing demand for private transport as travellers cut down on communal journeys in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japanese automaker said on Tuesday it would offer leasing plans to corporate and retail customers of three to five years across its portfolio of cars - including the Glanza hatchback, Yaris sedan and Fortuner sport-utility vehicle - for as little as 21,000 rupees ($281) a month.

Naveen Soni, senior vice president, sales and service at the carmaker's India unit, said the need for safe transport was growing and leasing or subscription models offered a more cost-effective solution than buying a car.

So far, leasing and subscription services in India have largely focussed on the higher end of the auto market and therefore make up a fraction of the overall numbers, said Soni.

"The lower end of the market is where the bulk is," he said, adding that was where Toyota would also focus.

Toyota's competitors in India, such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor Co, have formed partnerships to offer similar services, as carmakers look to boost revenues amid the pandemic.

Toyota's India unit has formed a separate team to drive the business and it will partner with its Japanese parent's global mobility services brand, KINTO, as well as ALD Automotive and SMAS Auto Leasing.

By Aditi Shah

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALD -1.33% 8.9 Real-time Quote.-34.83%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.03% 14450 End-of-day quote.-19.27%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -1.76% 167000 End-of-day quote.38.59%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 2.74% 6768.4 End-of-day quote.-8.15%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.49% 6130 End-of-day quote.-3.16%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.35% 7156 End-of-day quote.-7.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
10:28aToyota to offer cars in India on lease, subscription
RE
06:35aIndia urges auto companies to cut royalties to foreign parents - sources
RE
08/17Defying Trump, California locks in vehicle emission deals with major automake..
RE
08/17Defying Trump, California locks in vehicle emission deals with major automake..
RE
08/17TOYOTA MOTOR : Amazon expand tie-up, eyeing future car technology
AQ
08/17Amazon to help Toyota build cloud-based data services
RE
08/17Amazon to help Toyota build cloud-based data services
RE
08/17TOYOTA MOTOR : and Amazon Web Services Collaborate on 's Mobility Services Platf..
PU
08/17TOYOTA MOTOR : Everything About The All-New 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime Is Impressive..
AQ
08/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Alibaba could be Trump’s next target
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24 517 B 232 B 232 B
Net income 2021 1 039 B 9 850 M 9 850 M
Net Debt 2021 11 945 B 113 B 113 B
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 20 064 B 189 B 190 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7 570,00 JPY
Last Close Price 7 156,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.23%188 720
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.03%86 957
DAIMLER AG-14.25%53 739
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.55%44 657
BMW AG-20.86%44 533
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-18.01%42 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group