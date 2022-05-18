Log in
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/18 02:00:00 am EDT
2044.00 JPY   +0.54%
07:01aToyota to suspend day shift in one Japanese factory due to water supply
RE
04:04aCentral Japan water leak affects plants near Toyota hub
RE
12:14aEU New Car Sales Slumped in April as Supply Squeezes Drag On
DJ
Toyota to suspend day shift in one Japanese factory due to water supply

05/18/2022 | 07:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on the bonnet of a newly launched Camry Hybrid electric vehicle at a hotel in New Delhi

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will suspend vehicle production at one of its factories after a major industrial water leak in central Japan disrupted supply, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The automaker will suspend the daytime shift operation at two lines of Toyota Industries Corp's Nagakusa plant on Thursday, which will cut by around 600 the number of vehicles produced, the spokesperson said. The factory produces models such as the RAV4 sports utility vehicle (SUV).

A decision about the night shift will be made Thursday, the spokesperson added.

The halt has been caused a water cutoff at a separate factory that produces auto parts, the spokesperson said.

The disruption affected more than 130 businesses, many of which are in the auto sector.

A Toyota spokesperson earlier said the company was using well water at its factories to cope with the shutdown. JERA, Japan's biggest power generator, said water supply had been halted at two plants. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 2.59% 8310 Delayed Quote.-11.86%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.54% 2044 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
