Two U.S. senators talking to Manchin about objections to EV tax credit

TAYLOR, Michigan, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Two Democratic U.S.
senators said on Monday they are in talks with a key fellow
Democrat over his objections to a proposal to provide a $4,500
tax incentive for union-made U.S. electric vehicles as part of
the "Build Back Better" legislation before the Senate.
Earlier this month, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he
opposed the credit https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/toyota-investing-240-million-west-virginia-build-hybrid-parts-2021-11-11,
calling it "wrong" and "not American."
The EV tax credits are backed by President Joe Biden, many
congressional Democrats and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union
and would disproportionately benefit Detroit's Big Three
automakers - General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and
Chrysler parent Stellantis NV - which assemble their
U.S.-made vehicles in union-represented plants.
The bill, however, does away with phasing out automakers'
tax credits after they hit 200,000 electric vehicles sold, which
would make Tesla Inc, the largest maker of electric
vehicles, eligible again for the base $7,500 credit but not for
the $4,500 bonus because employees at its U.S. plants are not
union members.
Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan told Reuters on the
sidelines of an event about the semiconductor shortage that she
strongly supports the union EV credit, "but we know we're going
to have to work something out with (Manchin)."
In the evenly divided Senate, every Democratic vote is
considered crucial to passage of the bill, which aims to bolster
the social safety net and fight climate change. The House of
Representatives passed the $1.75 trillion bill earlier this
month, which includes the union bonus.
Asked if the final provision could include a smaller union
bonus or revision that could make other automakers eligible with
high labor standards, Gary Peters, Michigan's other U.S.
senator, told Reuters: "I think a lot's on the table right now."
He declined to offer details of his talks with Manchin,
saying, "I wouldn't want to negotiate in public as to what it's
going to look (like) but it's likely to change."
Peters said he is committed to the union EV credit: "We're
going to continue to press for that but it's still uncertain."
Manchin's office did not immediately comment.
Japan's Toyota, which has a plant in West Virginia
but whose employees are not union members, has been lobbying
heavily against the proposed $4,500 union credit.
UAW President Ray Curry said Monday the union EV credit
proposal "is alive and well and we're going to keep pushing for
that."
The social spending and climate bill being considered in
Congress includes up to $12,500 in tax credits for U.S.-made
EVs, including the $4,500 union provision. Vehicles would have
to be made in the United States starting in 2027 to qualify for
any of the $12,500 credit, which also includes a $500 credit for
a U.S.-made battery.
