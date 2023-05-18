Advanced search
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-18 am EDT
1955.50 JPY   +1.43%
08:45aU.S. West Coast ports regain lost volume as competitive pressure mounts
RE
03:41aToyota, partners to start selling electric micro-vans by March 2024
RE
03:02aCitroën, Peugeot and Opel plunge into hydrogen car
AQ
U.S. West Coast ports regain lost volume as competitive pressure mounts

05/18/2023 | 08:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen on a shipping dock in the Port of Los Angeles

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Some U.S. importers who shifted cargo away from West Coast ports to rival gateways over fears that labor contract talks could disrupt shipments have begun bringing some of that volume back, even as those negotiations stretch into their 13th month, company supply chain executives said.

But anxiety over labor negotiations only explains part of the market share losses at West Coast container ports, including the nation's busiest at Los Angeles/Long Beach, eight importers said at the Reuters Events Supply Chain conference this week in Chicago.

That's because retailers and suppliers have been reworking distribution strategies and sending goods to the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico to position goods closer to where consumers live.

"There is probably a 10% gap that they will never get back," said Regina Diaz, director of operations at Million Dollar Baby, a Los Angeles-based nursery furniture seller, which was already shipping goods to new distribution centers near the New Jersey and Savannah, Georgia, ports when the West Coast labor talks began in May. Seventy percent of Million Dollar Baby's demand is on the U.S. East Coast, executives said.

Large and small retailers have been diverting cargo away from West Coast ports since before the contract covering 22,000 dockworkers at ports stretching from California to Washington State expired on July 1, to avoid any repeat of labor disputes that in the past have stranded goods on docks or ships.

During the first three months of 2023, West Coast ports handled 40% of U.S. container import volume. They handled 45% of cargo during the same period in 2019, before the pandemic struck, according to data from Descartes Datamyne.

Extrapolating that first-quarter data over 12 months would show that more than 1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) moved away from the West Coast ports annually, starting in 2021, said Chris Jones, an executive vice president at Descartes Systems Group.

Colgate-Palmolive routed 25% of containers away from West Coast ports and has already begun reversing some of that, said Francisco Rodriguez, Colgate toothpaste maker's director of global logistics.

The labor negotiation process, while lengthy, "is working like it is supposed to," said Rodriguez, who added that his team monitors port activity daily and makes decisions based on that - rather than headlines about union negotiation-related conflict.

Kevin Austin, group vice president of demand and supply management at Toyota Motor North America, declined to comment on the automaker's cargo volume trends at Los Angeles' port complex, but said the facility remains "critical" to the business.

The port also faces new pressure from outside the United States, importers said.

About six months ago, Million Dollar Baby started sending some upholstered furniture with price tags of under $800 per piece from China into the port at Ensenada, Mexico.

Importing to Mexico opens a legal loophole that enables Million Dollar Baby to sell those products to U.S. customers without a 25% tariff. Warehouse and labor costs are also lower in Mexico than in the United States, adding to savings, Diaz said.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Lisa Baertlein


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY -0.32% 80.51 Delayed Quote.2.51%
THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC. -0.73% 103.92 Delayed Quote.10.10%
TOPIX INDEX 1.14% 2157.85 Delayed Quote.12.79%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.23% 8220 Delayed Quote.12.15%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.43% 1955.5 Delayed Quote.6.37%
Financials
Sales 2023 36 592 B 266 B 266 B
Net income 2023 2 450 B 17 816 M 17 816 M
Net Debt 2023 20 116 B 146 B 146 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 2,86%
Capitalization 26 154 B 190 B 190 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 375 235
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 928,00 JPY
Average target price 2 164,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Managers and Directors
Koji Sato President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Yoichi Miyazaki CFO, VP & Chief Competitive Officer
Akio Toyoda Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.37%190 218
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG11.37%79 198
VOLKSWAGEN AG0.09%72 398
BMW AG20.10%69 139
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.26.22%46 222
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-1.12%46 009
