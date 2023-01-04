Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
01:00 2023-01-04 am EST
1799.00 JPY   -0.74%
06:12aU.S. auto sales to fall in 2022, GM set to reclaim top spot from Toyota
RE
06:12aNorth American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise Ahead of Data Batch, Fed Minutes
DJ
05:52aOnly 56% of Japanese Companies Expect Growth in 2023 Amid Inflationary Pressure, Russia-Ukraine War, Survey Finds
MT
U.S. auto sales to fall in 2022, GM set to reclaim top spot from Toyota

01/04/2023 | 06:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

(Reuters) - U.S. new vehicle sales are expected to decline for major automakers in 2022 due to inventory shortages, which weighed on Asian brands more than the Detroit giants such as General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.

Full-year U.S. auto sales are forecast to be about 13.9 million units, down 8% from 2021 and 20% from the peak in 2016, according to industry consultant Cox Automotive.

Inventory shortages, caused by surging material costs and persistent chip shortage, spilled into 2022, hobbling production at many automakers. Tight supplies kept car and truck prices elevated, even as auto inventory improved in the second half of the year.

Toyota Motor Corp has been among those hit acutely by parts shortages, which forced the Japanese company to cut its full-year production target in November.

The cutback will lead to the company ceding its spot as the top-selling U.S. automaker in 2022 to GM, which gave up that position at the end of 2021 for the first time since 1931, according to Cox Automotive and automotive marketplace TrueCar.

GRAPHIC : U.S. auto sales over the years - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-AUTOS/lgpdkkydqvo/chart.png

GM's 2022 U.S. sales are set to rise 2.3%, while Toyota's is expected to fall 9%, according to Cox Automotive. Both automakers are set to report sales figures on Wednesday.

Some industry observers fret that price hikes by automakers to blunt inflationary pressures and rising interest rates will take a toll on new vehicle sales in the new year.

"We expect 2023 to carry a high level of risk and uncertainty as several markets could be dealing with a recession," said Jeff Schuster, president of global forecasts at LMC Automotive.

Automakers will need to begin incentivising buyers, a trend that was briefly paused during the pandemic as manufacturers and dealers struggled to fulfill demand, TrueCar said.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.43% 11.68 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.54% 33.82 Delayed Quote.0.54%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.24% 7150 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.74% 1799 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TRUECAR, INC. 0.80% 2.53 Delayed Quote.0.80%
Financials
Sales 2023 36 953 B 283 B 283 B
Net income 2023 2 634 B 20 140 M 20 140 M
Net Debt 2023 19 600 B 150 B 150 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,51x
Yield 2023 3,17%
Capitalization 24 716 B 189 B 189 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 812,50 JPY
Average target price 2 233,13 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.00%188 972
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.84%74 899
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG4.32%72 274
BMW AG2.94%58 141
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY0.54%48 048
FORD MOTOR COMPANY0.00%46 959