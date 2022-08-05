Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
2123.00 JPY   +1.51%
08/05U.S. automakers say 70% of EV models would not qualify for tax credit under Senate bill
RE
08/05U.S. auto trade group warns EV tax proposal would make 70% ineligible
RE
08/05TMC Announces April Through June 2022 Financial Results; All consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. automakers say 70% of EV models would not qualify for tax credit under Senate bill

08/05/2022 | 08:41pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Most electric-vehicle models would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under a Democratic proposal in the U.S. Senate, a group of major automakers said on Friday.

Automakers have been privately expressing concern about the proposal's increasing requirements for vehicles' batteries and critical-mineral contents to be sourced from the United States.

John Bozzella, heads of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation that represents General Motors, Toyota Motor , and Ford Motor among others, said a July 27 proposal https://www.autosinnovate.org/posts/blog/what-if-no-evs-qualify-for-the-ev-tax-credit by Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin would make 70% of 72 U.S. electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell EVs ineligible upon passage.

"None would qualify for the full credit when additional sourcing requirements go into effect," he said.

Car makers want significant changes to the proposal, which is part of a larger drug pricing, energy and tax bill.

Without the tax credit, the vehicles become more costly for American consumers, and this could impact demand and sales. It could also slow progress toward President Joe Biden's target to have half of all new vehicles sold be electric or plug-in hybrid models in 2030.

An analysis by the Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday suggested just 11,000 new EVs would use the credit in 2023.

Manchin and Schumer's offices did not immediately comment. The Senate could vote as soon as Saturday on the bill.

"I don't believe that we should be building a transportation mode on the backs of foreign supply chains," Manchin said on Tuesday.

The bill includes rising requirements for the percentage of battery components originating from North America based on value. After 2023, it would disallow batteries with any Chinese components.

"A more gradual phase-in of the battery component, critical mineral and final assembly requirements – that better reflect current geopolitical, sourcing and mineral extraction realities – will preserve the credit for millions of Americans," Bozzella wrote.

Automakers want to expand countries from which batteries, battery components and critical minerals can be sourced to include NATO members, Japan and others.

The new EV tax credits, which would expire at the end of 2032, would be limited to trucks, vans and SUVs with suggested retail prices of no more than $80,000 and to cars priced at no more than $55,000. They would be limited to families with adjusted gross incomes of up to $300,000 annually. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.46% 15.3 Delayed Quote.-26.34%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.47% 36.06 Delayed Quote.-38.50%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -1.02% 194500 End-of-day quote.-6.94%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.06% 14.332 Delayed Quote.-14.11%
TESLA, INC. -6.63% 864.51 Delayed Quote.-18.19%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.25% 7880 Delayed Quote.-14.25%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.51% 2123 Delayed Quote.0.83%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.11% 143.44 Delayed Quote.-19.18%
Financials
Sales 2023 35 443 B 262 B 262 B
Net income 2023 3 004 B 22 186 M 22 186 M
Net Debt 2023 19 362 B 143 B 143 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,69x
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 29 059 B 215 B 215 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 123,00 JPY
Average target price 2 459,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.83%214 625
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.18%89 190
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-12.84%64 716
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-26.34%61 791
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-38.50%52 825
BMW AG-13.43%51 100