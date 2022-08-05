U.S. automakers say 70% of EV models would not qualify for tax credit under Senate bill

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Most electric-vehicle models
would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers
under a Democratic proposal in the U.S. Senate, a group of major
automakers said on Friday.
Automakers have been privately expressing concern about the
proposal's increasing requirements for vehicles' batteries and
critical-mineral contents to be sourced from the United States.
John Bozzella, heads of the Alliance for Automotive
Innovation that represents General Motors, Toyota Motor
, and Ford Motor among others, said a July 27
by Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin would make 70% of 72
by Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin would make 70% of 72
U.S. electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell EVs ineligible upon
passage.
"None would qualify for the full credit when additional
sourcing requirements go into effect," he said.
Car makers want significant changes to the proposal, which
is part of a larger drug pricing, energy and tax bill.
Without the tax credit, the vehicles become more costly for
American consumers, and this could impact demand and sales. It
could also slow progress toward President Joe Biden's target to
have half of all new vehicles sold be electric or plug-in hybrid
models in 2030.
An analysis by the Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday
suggested just 11,000 new EVs would use the credit in 2023.
Manchin and Schumer's offices did not immediately comment.
The Senate could vote as soon as Saturday on the bill.
"I don't believe that we should be building a
transportation mode on the backs of foreign supply chains,"
Manchin said on Tuesday.
The bill includes rising requirements for the percentage of
battery components originating from North America based on
value. After 2023, it would disallow batteries with any Chinese
components.
"A more gradual phase-in of the battery component, critical
mineral and final assembly requirements – that better reflect
current geopolitical, sourcing and mineral extraction realities
– will preserve the credit for millions of Americans," Bozzella
wrote.
Automakers want to expand countries from which batteries,
battery components and critical minerals can be sourced to
include NATO members, Japan and others.
The new EV tax credits, which would expire at the end of
2032, would be limited to trucks, vans and SUVs with suggested
retail prices of no more than $80,000 and to cars priced at no
more than $55,000. They would be limited to families with
adjusted gross incomes of up to $300,000 annually.
