U.S. gives automakers at least 6 more months to meet 'quiet car' rules

Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S automakers will have another six
months to meet "quiet car" regulations requiring electric and
hybrid vehicles to emit alert sounds to warn pedestrians when
they approach, a federal regulator said on Friday, citing the
coronavirus pandemic.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
said it was seeking public comment on whether to extend the
deadline by a full year, as requested in April by a group
representing major automakers, including General Motors Co
, Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Corp
.
The carmakers asked NHTSA to extend the Sept. 1 deadline for
full compliance by another year. The agency on Friday opted to
extend the date for full compliance to March 1, saying it
believes the six-month delay "strikes a reasonable balance
between providing necessary regulatory relief and implementing”
the requirements as quickly as possible.
The long-delayed rules, first demanded by Congress in 2010,
require automakers to add sounds to vehicles when they are
moving at speeds of up to 18.6 miles per hour (30 km per hour)
to help prevent injuries among pedestrians, cyclists and the
blind.
The National Federation of the Blind praised NHTSA's
decision in a joint statement with the auto trade group Auto
Innovators, which had sought the delay.
Automakers noted the earlier shutdown of North American auto
production "impacted the ability of manufacturers to fully
implement the quiet car rule."
NHTSA in September 2019 gave automakers an additional year
to comply beyond the schedule proposed by the Obama
administration.
Automakers are selling more electrically powered vehicles to
meet emissions rules, and those are often harder to hear at
lower speeds than gasoline-powered engines.
At higher speeds, tire noise, wind resistance, and other
factors eliminate the need for alert sounds, regulators say.
NHTSA estimated the rules would cost the auto industry about
$40 million annually because automakers will need to add an
external waterproof speaker to comply; benefits of reduced
injuries are estimated at $250 million to $320 million annually.
NHTSA estimates the odds of a hybrid vehicle being involved
in a pedestrian crash are 19% higher than with a traditional
gasoline-powered vehicle. About 125,000 pedestrians and cyclists
are injured annually on U.S. roads.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis and
David Gregorio)