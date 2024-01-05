US EPA to hold hearing on California 2035 EV sales mandate plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a hearing next week on California's plan to require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in electric hybrids, a landmark move that could speed the end of gasoline-powered vehicles.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB), which approved the plan in August 2022, in May asked the EPA to approve a waiver under the Clean Air Act to implement its new rules that set yearly rising zero emission vehicle requirements starting in 2026 and would end the sales of vehicles only powered by gasoline by 2035 and have been adopted by numerous other states. EPA is holding a Jan. 10 hearing and will take public comments through Feb. 27 on California's request. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)