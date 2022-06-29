VW: EV battery output bigger challenge than EU combustion engine ban

MUNICH, June 29 (Reuters) - The EU deal to phase out
combustion engine cars in just over 12 years is challenging, but
a more daunting obstacle will be making enough batteries to
power the electric cars needed as a result, a senior Volkswagen
executive said on Wednesday.
The comment was made after European Union countries clinched
deals on proposed laws to combat climate change early on
Wednesday, including one requiring new cars sold in the bloc to
emit zero CO2 from 2035.
That would make it impossible to sell internal-combustion
engine cars.
The European Commission had first proposed the package last
summer, aimed at slashing planet-warming emissions this decade,
but the deal overnight makes it likely that the proposal will
become EU law.
"It's a challenging goal. We think it's doable," VW Chief
Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told Reuters in an interview at
the Reuters Automotive Europe conference on Wednesday.
"The most challenging topic is not ramping up the car
plants. The most challenging topic will be ramping up the
battery supply chain."
VW has said it will stop selling combustion engine cars in
the region by the target date, but some carmakers further behind
in the race to develop electric vehicles (EVs), such as Toyota
, may struggle to meet it. The Japanese carmaker
declined to comment on Wednesday.
FOCUS ON BATTERY SUPPLIES
Major carmakers have been racing to secure battery cell
supplies, but finding enough battery raw materials may be a
bigger problem.
Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel,
manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to EVs, make those
vehicles more expensive and threaten carmakers' profit margins.
Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said last
month he expects a shortage of EV batteries will hit the auto
industry in 2024-2025 as manufacturers try to ramp up EV sales
while still building new battery factories.
On Wednesday, Tavares said the EU decision "is not a
surprise for us... so for us it is not a good news, neither a
bad news, it is exactly the assumption we have in our plan."
That plan calls for Stellantis to sell only EVs in Europe by
2030.
Tavares was in Tremery, France to announce plans to
accelerate production of electric motors at a factory that has
for years been the largest diesel engine production operation in
the world.
The agreement in Luxembourg was reached after more than 16
hours of negotiations, with Italy, Slovakia and other states
wanting the phase-out delayed to 2040.
Countries eventually backed a compromise which kept the 2035
target and asked Brussels to assess in 2026 whether hybrid
vehicles could comply with the goal.
The 2035 proposal is designed so that, in theory, any type
of car technology such as hybrids or cars running on sustainable
fuels could comply with it, as long as it means the car has no
carbon dioxide emissions.
The Commission's 2026 review would assess what technological
advances have been made in hybrid cars to see if they can comply
with the 2035 goal.
