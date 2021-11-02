Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Tsusho Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8015   JP3635000007

TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION

(8015)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mobility 54 Investment SAS invests in the Seed round of Nigerian Automotive Online Marketplace Autochek.

11/02/2021 | 01:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mobility 54 Investment SAS invests in the Seed round of Nigerian Automotive Online Marketplace Autochek. 2021-11-02

Mobility 54 - the Corporate Venture Capital ("CVC") subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho Group ("Toyota Tsusho") and CFAO SAS ("CFAO") - participated in the Seed round of Nigeria-based Autochek - a new/used car online marketplace - by investing in Vee8 International Holdings, Inc - the holding company of Autochek, alongside with existing shareholders including venture capital funds 4DX and TLCom. The aim of this investment is to increase the group's presence in the used car market and to help Autochek reinforce its service offerings, while expanding across Africa.

1. Background

While the used car market in Africa is very dynamic and is estimated at the annual value of $45 billion, the market remains largely informal and the penetration of financial services available for buyers is less than 1%. This is partly due to an absence of transparency on vehicle conditions and residual values, which makes it difficult for financial institutions to measure the value of collateral and to therefore estimate the risks of credit.

While maintenance of used cars is crucial for the life of vehicles as well as for drivers' safety and the environment, aftersales services are fragmented in Africa and the quality of spare parts available in the informal market is often unreliable.

2. About Autochek

Autochek is an automotive marketplace created in July 2020 by the founder - Etop Ikpe, the serial entrepreneur who was Commercial Director at Konga.

Autochek aims to build the digital infrastructure for new/used car sales, which is based on 3-pillar business units: 1) individual customers and dealers can sell or purchase vehicles online, 2) auto loans can be disbursed on online-basis from the network of over 70 financial institutions and 3) vehicles can be maintained across their lifecycle through its booking appointment system with the network of over 70 workshops.

With the development of a unique pricing estimation technology, Autochek is able to provide its customers with unprecedented financial support to purchase used cars.

After acquiring the used car marketplace - Cheki Nigeria and Ghana in July 2020 and later Cheki Kenya and Uganda in August 2021, the company now operates in Nigeria Ghana, Kenya and Uganda. It is also currently expanding in Ivory Coast and is aiming to further deploy its operations across the continent.

3. Purpose of Investment

Through Mobility 54's participation, Toyota Tsusho Group aims to reinforce its presence in what remains a largely informal used car market. The group also plans to digitize its new cars sales and aftersales services with Autochek to improve its offering and to serve new B2C customers rising in Africa.

The group will also help Autochek with its technical support on the ground to reach the quality standard in terms of customer service. The group will also leverage on CFAO's presence in French-speaking Sub-Saharan Africa to support the deployment of Autochek's platform in the region.

Toyota Tsusho/CFAO group through its CVC - Mobility 54 - will continue to invest in startup partners with innovative technologies and services for Africa. The group is pursuing to help solve the social and industrial challenges in Africa by supporting expansions of innovative partners' businesses and creating strong synergies between our group and the partners.

Overview of Autochek
Company name
Vee8 International Holdings, Inc (operated by "Autochek")
Location
Nigeria (Holding company located in the U.S.)
Active countries
Total of 4 countries - Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Uganda
Representative
Founder & CEO: Mr. Etop Ikpe
Established
July 2020
Business areas
Providing online platform for used car sales, auto loan arrangement, and workshop booking etc.
Overview of Mobility 54
Company name
Mobility 54 Investment SAS
Location
Sèvres, France
Active countries
Toyota Tsusho 70%, CFAO 30%
Representative
President & CEO: Takeshi Watanabe
Established
October 2019
Business areas
Investment and financing for start-up companies for Africa
Creating synergy with Toyota Tsusho and CFAO Group businesses

Back

Disclaimer

Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 05:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
01:09aMobility 54 Investment SAS invests in the Seed round of Nigerian Automotive Online Mark..
PU
11/01Nikkei 225 up 2.6% on Election Results, Softer Yen
MT
11/01Greenhouse Gas Emissions Data Review
PU
10/29Notice Concerning Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast, Interim Dividend, and Rev..
PU
10/292nd Quarter of Fiscal year ending March 31,2022
PU
10/21Toyota Tsusho Corporation with Yokogawa Solution Service Corporation Receives an Order ..
CI
10/21TOYOTA TSUSHO : receives an order for a Water Supply Management System for Société Nationa..
PU
10/19TOYOTA TSUSHO : Charges into Electrified Future in the U.S. with 10-year, $3.4 billion Inv..
AQ
10/18Toyota to invest $3.4 billion on U.S. automotive batteries through 2030
RE
10/18FORD MOTOR : Toyota to build $1.29B US battery plant employing 1,750
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 331 B 64 367 M 64 367 M
Net income 2022 186 B 1 637 M 1 637 M
Net Debt 2022 950 B 8 341 M 8 341 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,97x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 1 858 B 16 276 M 16 311 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 64 402
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Tsusho Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5 280,00 JPY
Average target price 6 111,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ichiro Kashitani President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideyuki Iwamoto CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & Legal Affairs
Jun Karube Chairman
Hiroshi Tominaga Director, Chief Strategy &Human Resources Officer
Takahiro Kondo Director, VP & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION26.77%15 206
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION44.08%46 744
ITOCHU CORPORATION12.04%42 215
MITSUI & CO., LTD.41.17%36 920
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED201.88%20 882
SUMITOMO CORPORATION21.16%17 718