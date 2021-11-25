Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Tsusho Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8015   JP3635000007

TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION

(8015)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Tsusho : Commences Shipping of 250,000 Cedar Container Saplings and Promotes the Circular Use of Forest Resources

11/25/2021 | 12:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toyota Tsusho Commences Shipping of 250,000 Cedar Container Saplings and Promotes the Circular Use of Forest Resources 2021-11-25

In collaboration with Miyakonojo Forest Owners Association in Miyazaki Prefecture, Toyota Tsusho Corporation (hereinafter: Toyota Tsusho) will start shipping cedar container saplings*1 grown from cuttings used for reforestation*2 in October 2021 to promote the circular use of forest resources.

In forestry, it is important to promote the circular usage of forest resources through "growing", "using", and "planting". However, due to reasons such as the decrease in forestry workers caused by a lack of successors to forest owners and aging workers, the burden of forestation costs, and the lack of saplings, the issue is that the reforestation rate in Japan remains at around 30%*3.

As a business creation project under "Toyotsu Inno-Ventures Project"*4, Toyota Tsusho has been working on the sapling production business since 2019 in collaboration with Miyakonojo Forest Owners Association in Miyazaki Prefecture with the aim of solving the sapling shortage. After that, over the course of about a year, we built a system to stably produce high-quality cedar container saplings (among the high-growth obicedar varieties with less pollen) while reducing the burden and cost on producers by improving the production process and eliminating waste. Then, in October 2021, we have started shipping cedar container saplings that meet the standards of Miyazaki Prefecture. While many small-scale businesses produce tens of thousands of saplings in Japan annually, Toyota Tsusho plans to ship 250,000 saplings annually.

In the future, by continuing to work on the production and supply of saplings and the promotion of the circular use of forest resources, the Toyota Tsusho Group will contribute to sustainable environmental conservation and the transition to a carbon-neutral society.

Cedar container saplings
Greenhouse growing saplings

*1 Container sapling
Saplings that are grown in a special container with soil. Normal saplings grown in nurseries expose bare roots because the soil falls off when they are transported to the afforestation site, whereas container saplings have the advantage of having good rooting because they are transported to afforestation sites with the soil still attached.

*2 Reforestation
To create an artificial forest by replanting seedlings on the site where the artificial forest was cut down.
Note: Afforestation is the creation of a forest by modifying an existing forest. Alternatively, it is to create a new forest on land that originally had no trees.

*3 Source
Forestry Agency "Existing Forests and Implementation Status of the Forestry Basic Plan"

*4 Toyotsu Inno-Ventures Project (TIVP)
A group-wide project launched in 2018 with the mission of discovering and brushing up new business seeds and bringing about the creation of new businesses.

Back

Disclaimer

Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 05:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
12:10aTOYOTA TSUSHO : Commences Shipping of 250,000 Cedar Container Saplings and Promotes the Ci..
PU
11/24Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Tsusho Group's Vehicle Scrapping and Recycling unit commences ..
AQ
11/24TOYOTA TSUSHO : Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Tsusho Group's Vehicle Scrapping and Recycling un..
PU
11/23Indian Indices Settle in Green on Tuesday; JSW Steel Jumps 4%
MT
11/23Maruti Suzuki India-Toyota Tsuho's End-of-Life Scrapping Unit Starts Operations
MT
11/19TOYOTA TSUSHO : Mobility 54 Investment SAS invests in Zembo - engaging in assembly, distri..
PU
11/16TOYOTA TSUSHO : Launched "Digital X Lab" to Accelerate DX
PU
11/15Zembo Nabs $3.4 Million From Toyota, Dob Equity and Infraco Africa to Grow Its Motorcyc..
AQ
11/04The Formulation of an Investment Strategy to Achieve Carbon Neutrality
PU
11/02Mobility 54 Investment SAS invests in the Seed round of Nigerian Automotive Online Mark..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 316 B 63 389 M 63 389 M
Net income 2022 191 B 1 658 M 1 658 M
Net Debt 2022 950 B 8 232 M 8 232 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,96x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 1 904 B 16 497 M 16 494 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 64 402
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Tsusho Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5 410,00 JPY
Average target price 6 158,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ichiro Kashitani President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideyuki Iwamoto CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & Legal Affairs
Jun Karube Chairman
Hiroshi Tominaga Director, Chief Strategy &Human Resources Officer
Takahiro Kondo Director, VP & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION29.89%16 892
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION39.08%45 503
ITOCHU CORPORATION14.44%43 792
MITSUI & CO., LTD.42.37%37 235
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED266.32%25 208
SUMITOMO CORPORATION22.26%18 213