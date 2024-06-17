Toyota Tsusho : Commercial Operations Begin at Yatsushiro Biomass Power Plant
June 17, 2024 at 02:56 am EDT
Share
2024-06-17
Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("Toyota Tsusho") announced today that Kumamoto Forest Generation, LLC ("Kumamoto Forest Generation"), jointly invested by Toyota Tsusho Group company Ene-Vision Co., Ltd., Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc., and Toho Gas Co., Ltd., completed construction on the Yatsushiro Biomass Power Plant (Yatsushiro City, Kumamoto Prefecture; "the power plant") and began commercial operations on June 16, 2024.
The power plant is a wood-burning biomass power plant that will generate 75,000 kW of power and, using mainly unused wood from Kumamoto Prefecture as fuel, plans to generate approximately 480 million kWh annually.
Through the operation of the power plant, Kumamoto Forest Generation will continue to promote initiatives toward carbon neutrality and contribute to the realization of a sustainable, recycling-based society.
Panoramic view of Yatsushiro Biomass Power Plant
Overview of Yatsushiro Biomass Power Plant
Location
2-3-1 Shin-minatomachi, Yatsushiro City, Kumamoto Prefecture
Power output
75,000 kW
Planned annual power output
Approx. 480 million kWh (equivalent to annual consumption of about 150,000 households)
The information in this release is current as of the date of announcement.
Please note that information may change after the date of announcement. Thank you in advance for your understanding.
Back
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on
17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
17 June 2024 06:55:03 UTC.
Toyota Tsusho Corporation is a diversified group organized around 7 areas of activity:
- production of metal (24.1% of net sales): steel bars, flat steel, wires, pipes, aluminum, etc.;
- manufacturing of chemical products and electronic components (23.2%);
- production of automobile components and accessories (12.4%). Toyota Tsusho Corporation also offers logistics services and tire assembly services;
- manufacturing of industrial machines equipment and gas (10.9%);
- sale of vehicles (7.9%): private cars, vans, heavy vehicles and motorbikes/scooters. The group also sells spare parts and offers after-sales services;
- manufacturing of food products (7.7%);
- other (13.8%): sale of insurance products (life, health, accident and house), accommodation services, sale of medical equipment and services, sale of textile products and office supplies.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (30.8%), China (14.4%), Africa (13.7%), the United States (9.8%) and other (31.3%).