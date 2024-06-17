2024-06-17

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("Toyota Tsusho") announced today that Kumamoto Forest Generation, LLC ("Kumamoto Forest Generation"), jointly invested by Toyota Tsusho Group company Ene-Vision Co., Ltd., Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc., and Toho Gas Co., Ltd., completed construction on the Yatsushiro Biomass Power Plant (Yatsushiro City, Kumamoto Prefecture; "the power plant") and began commercial operations on June 16, 2024.

The power plant is a wood-burning biomass power plant that will generate 75,000 kW of power and, using mainly unused wood from Kumamoto Prefecture as fuel, plans to generate approximately 480 million kWh annually.

Through the operation of the power plant, Kumamoto Forest Generation will continue to promote initiatives toward carbon neutrality and contribute to the realization of a sustainable, recycling-based society.



