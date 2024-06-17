2024-06-17

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("Toyota Tsusho") announced today that Kumamoto Forest Generation, LLC ("Kumamoto Forest Generation"), jointly invested by Toyota Tsusho Group company Ene-Vision Co., Ltd., Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc., and Toho Gas Co., Ltd., completed construction on the Yatsushiro Biomass Power Plant (Yatsushiro City, Kumamoto Prefecture; "the power plant") and began commercial operations on June 16, 2024.

The power plant is a wood-burning biomass power plant that will generate 75,000 kW of power and, using mainly unused wood from Kumamoto Prefecture as fuel, plans to generate approximately 480 million kWh annually.

Through the operation of the power plant, Kumamoto Forest Generation will continue to promote initiatives toward carbon neutrality and contribute to the realization of a sustainable, recycling-based society.


Panoramic view of Yatsushiro Biomass Power Plant

Overview of Yatsushiro Biomass Power Plant
Location
2-3-1 Shin-minatomachi, Yatsushiro City, Kumamoto Prefecture
Power output
75,000 kW
Planned annual power output
Approx. 480 million kWh (equivalent to annual consumption of about 150,000 households)
Fuel type
Wood pellets, wood chips (unused thinned wood from Kumamoto Prefecture, etc.)
Start of construction
April 18, 2022
Start of operation
June 16, 2024

Overview of Kumamoto Forest Generation
Established
May 2020
Location
2-3-1 Shin-minatomachi, Yatsushiro City, Kumamoto Prefecture
Representative
Executive Officer Naoaki Kubozuka
Business description
Biomass power generation business
Investing companies
Chubu Electric (49%), Toho Gas (37%), Ene-Vision (14%)
Overview of Ene-Vision Co., Ltd.
Established
March 1, 2002
Location
5F Nissei Imaike Building, 4-1-29 Imaike, Chikusa-ku, Nagoya City
Representative
Representative Director Masanori Yamaguchi
Business description
Proposal, design, construction, and maintenance of cogeneration facilities and energy-saving facilities
Investing companies

Toyota Tsusho Corporation (56.5％),

Yanmar Energy System Co., Ltd. (26.1％),

Toyotsu Machinery Corporation (8.7％), Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (8.7％)
Our Efforts So Far

- April 18, 2022 release: Construction Begins at the Yatsushiro Biomass Power Plant

https://www.toyota-tsusho.com/english/press/detail/220418_005905.html

- March 16, 2021 release: Wood-burning Biomass Power Plant in Yatsushiro City, Kumamoto Prefecture

https://www.toyota-tsusho.com/press/detail/210316_004786.html(in Japanese)

The information in this release is current as of the date of announcement.
Please note that information may change after the date of announcement. Thank you in advance for your understanding.

Back

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2024 06:55:03 UTC.