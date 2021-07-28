Toyota Tsusho : Corporate Governance Report-Toyota Tsusho Corporation (2021FY)

Corporate Governance Report

July 9, 2021

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

President＆CEO: Ichiro Kashitani Contact: +81-52-584-5491 Securities Code: 8015

https://www.toyota-tsusho.com/english

Corporate governance at Toyota Tsusho Corporation (the "Company") is as follows:

I. Basic Policies for Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes and other Basic Information

1. Basic Policy

In the Toyota Tsusho Group's Fundamental Philosophy, the Toyota Tsusho Group (the "Group") has set forth the corporate philosophy "Living and prospering together with people, society, and the Earth, we aim to be a value-generating corporation that contributes to creation of a prosperous society." The Group has instituted the Behavioral Guidelines as a fundamental code of conduct for legally and appropriately realizing this philosophy as a good corporate citizen.

In keeping with this Fundamental Philosophy, the Company has instituted the Basic Policies on Establishing Internal Control Systems for the purpose of carrying on and deepening penetration of the Toyota Tsusho Group Way, which articulates the Group's unique values, beliefs, and daily principles of conduct, of promoting value creation from the customer's perspective, and of fulfilling the Group's social mission by establishing a "system for ensuring the appropriateness of the Company's operations."

On the basis of this fundamental philosophy, the Company will actively promote further management efficiency, transparency, rigorous compliance, and financial soundness. In addition, the Company will further enhance its public relations and investor relations activities to promote wider understanding of the Group.

[Reasons for not implementing each principle of the Corporate Governance Code]

The Company implements each principle of the Corporate Governance Code.

[Disclosure based on each principle of the Corporate Governance Code] (Updated)

[Principle 1.3]

The Company's dividend policy is to endeavor to maintain a stable dividend and