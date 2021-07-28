Toyota Tsusho : Corporate Governance Report-Toyota Tsusho Corporation (2021FY)

Corporate governance at Toyota Tsusho Corporation (the "Company") is as follows:
I. Basic Policies for Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes and other Basic Information
1. Basic Policy
In the Toyota Tsusho Group's Fundamental Philosophy, the Toyota Tsusho Group (the "Group") has set forth the corporate philosophy "Living and prospering together with people, society, and the Earth, we aim to be a value-generating corporation that contributes to creation of a prosperous society." The Group has instituted the Behavioral Guidelines as a fundamental code of conduct for legally and appropriately realizing this philosophy as a good corporate citizen.
In keeping with this Fundamental Philosophy, the Company has instituted the Basic Policies on Establishing Internal Control Systems for the purpose of carrying on and deepening penetration of the Toyota Tsusho Group Way, which articulates the Group's unique values, beliefs, and daily principles of conduct, of promoting value creation from the customer's perspective, and of fulfilling the Group's social mission by establishing a "system for ensuring the appropriateness of the Company's operations."
On the basis of this fundamental philosophy, the Company will actively promote further management efficiency, transparency, rigorous compliance, and financial soundness. In addition, the Company will further enhance its public relations and investor relations activities to promote wider understanding of the Group.
[Reasons for not implementing each principle of the Corporate Governance Code]
The Company implements each principle of the Corporate Governance Code.
[Disclosure based on each principle of the Corporate Governance Code] (Updated)
[Principle 1.3]
The Company's dividend policy is to endeavor to maintain a stable dividend and
increase dividend per share, with a dividend payout ratio of 25% or more as a basic policy. The Company intends to use internally retained earnings to further enhance and strengthen its operational foundation and invest in business expansion to ensure future shareholder returns.
[Principle 1.4]
・Policies on strategic shareholdings
Maintaining and strengthening business relationships and cooperative relationships with a wide variety of companies is necessary for sustained enhancement of the Company's corporate value. The Company strategically holds limited shares of listed companies that are considered －from a medium- to long-term perspective－ to be beneficial and important as significant business/collaborative partners. When conducting reviews into whether the Company ought to continue holding its cross shares and the number of the cross shares it holds, the Company will comprehensively take into consideration profitability using self-devisedcost-of-capital-based indicators as well as matters such as business relations with the partners concerned, and the results of these reviews shall be reported to the Board of Directors meeting once a year. The Company will reduce its holdings of cross shares where it is found that there are no grounds to continue holding them.
・Policy on the exercise of voting rights
Striving to maintain and strengthen partnership with investee companies, the Company engages in communications with these companies that contribute to enhancement of their shareholder interests and corporate value over the medium and long term. The Company's departments that manage investments take that perspective and appropriately exercise voting rights on the basis of multifaceted and comprehensive consideration of the situation of each investee company.
・Policy for when cross-shareholders (i.e. shareholders who hold a Company's share for the purpose of cross-shareholding) indicate that they want to sell the shares
If cross-shareholders seek to sell the shares, the Company will not hinder the sale of the cross-held shares. In such a case, if the Company has their shares for the purpose of cross-sharing, the Company will take appropriate measures to reduce those shares in accordance with the Company's policies on cross-shareholdings.
[Principle 1.5] [Supplementary Principle 1-5-1]
The Company presently has no plans to adopt takeover defense measures. If it were to do so in the future, it would adopt only measures it deems reasonable and necessary and fully explain them to shareholders.
[Principle 1-6]
The Company presently has no plans to adopt any capital policies that would result in a change in control of the Company or substantially dilute existing shareholders. If it were to do so in the future, it would adopt only policies it deems reasonable and necessary and fully explain them to shareholders.
[Principle 1-7]
The Company complies with the procedures set forth in the Companies Act concerning transactions involving conflict-of interest of directors and transactions by directors, and all transactions with non-director executive officers require reporting to and approval of the Board of Directors based on our Regulations of Board of Directors as well. Through such requirement, the Company believes such transactions are adequately supervised by the Board of Directors. In transactions between the Company and the Company's major shareholders or other related parties, the Company decides price and other terms and conditions on the basis of individual negotiations, as in the case of ordinary transactions, approves transactions in accordance with internal rules, and endeavors to ensure that related-party transactions do not harm the interests of the Company or the common interests of all shareholders.
[Principle 2.6]
To enable corporate pension funds to perform the functions expected of them as asset owners, the Company allocates to the fund secretariat human resources suitable for carrying out asset management, etc. and has out in place an Asset Management Committee in which the heads of the Finance Department, Accounting Department, and Global Human Resources Department participate as members. The Asset Management Committee deliberates on matters concerning fund management status, asset distribution, and future fund management policy. The Asset Management Committee, through its deliberations, confirms whether fund management is being implemented in accordance with the Basic Fund Management Policy and whether it is based on diversified investment conducted from a medium- to long-term perspective. The Company has also appointed an external consulting firm to complement internal professional expertise and knowhow while also － by providing an independent
perspective － helping to prevent conflicts of interest between the Company and beneficiaries of the pension funds.
・Remuneration for directors comprises base fixed remuneration, performance-linked bonus, and transfer-restricted stock compensation. Bonus and transfer-restricted stock compensation are not paid to outside directors because of their independent position from business execution, and only fixed remuneration is paid to them.
・The Company has established, as an advisory body to the Board of Directors, the Executive Compensation Committee, which is chaired by the Chairman of the Board, who holds no representation right and is a nonexecutive director, and the majority of which are independent outside directors. The Executive Compensation Committee deliberates on a policy to determine remunerations for individual directors as well as on the executive compensation system, an executive compensation proposal to be submitted to a general meeting of shareholders and other important matters for executive compensation. Considering the outcome of such deliberation, the Board of Directors resolves a policy to determine remunerations for individual directors, as well as an executive compensation proposal to be submitted to a general meeting of shareholders, and delegates to the President and Representative Director a determination of amounts of fixed remunerations and bonuses for individual directors to determine them flexibly and nimbly. The President and Representative Director determines amounts of compensations for individual directors in light of individual opinions heard from members of the Executive Compensation Committee and to accord with the policy to determine remunerations for individual directors.
・Fixed remuneration for directors in the form of monthly remuneration and an amount of remuneration for each individual director are determined at a reasonable level in consideration of his/her position and responsibilities while using remuneration data
from industry peers as a reference. A maximum amount of fixed remuneration for directors is 600 million yen a year (including 90 million yen a year for outside directors) (as resolved by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of June 23, 2020), and the Board of Directors determines a remuneration amount within this limit.
・Consolidated profit for the year (profit attributable to owners of the parent) is used as an indicator for computing amounts of performance-linked bonuses and transfer- restricted stock compensations as directors are held responsible for the consolidated profit of the Toyota Tsusho Group (including income and loss recorded temporarily or incidentally).
The Company pays bonus each fiscal year by resolution of an ordinary general meeting of shareholders and determines an amount of bonus for each individual director for a given fiscal year by adjusting 70% of total performance-linked compensation to be decided in accordance with the consolidated profit for the year (profit attributable to owners of the parent) on a position-by-position basis as required and considering his/her responsibilities and the state of execution of the duties.
・The Company grants transfer-restricted stock compensation at a certain time after conclusion of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders for a given fiscal year and determines an amount of transfer-restricted stock compensation for each individual director for a given fiscal year by adjusting 30% of total performance-linked compensation to be decided in accordance with the consolidated profit for the year (profit attributable to owners of the parent) on a position-by-position basis as required and considering his/her responsibilities and the state of execution of the duties. The transfer restrictions on transfer-restricted stock compensation for a director are lifted on a day on which he/she resigns from the Company. Compensation to be provided to target directors to grant transfer-restricted shares to them will be monetary claim, the total value of which will be not more than 200 million yen a year as a limit separate from the aforementioned fixed remunerations and bonuses for directors. The class of stock to be allocated will be common shares (those for which transfer restriction is imposed in an allocation agreement). The total number of shares to be issued or disposed of will be not more than 200,000 shares a year for target directors (as resolved by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of June 23, 2020). Specific timing of provision and allocation to individual target directors will be determined by the Board of Directors on the basis of deliberations by the Executive Compensation Committee.
