  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyota Tsusho Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8015   JP3635000007

TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION

(8015)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Toyota Tsusho : Delivers First Refrigerated Vaccine Transport Vehicles to the Ghana Ministry of Health- Safely and securely transporting vaccines, including COVID19 -

12/17/2021 | 12:09am EST
Toyota Tsusho Delivers First Refrigerated Vaccine Transport Vehicles to the Ghana Ministry of Health
- Safely and securely transporting vaccines, including COVID19 - 2021-12-17

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("Toyota Tsusho") announced today that in November 2021, it delivered 10 refrigerated vaccine transport vehicles to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Ghana and the delivery ceremony was held on December 16.

In March 2021, these vehicles were the first in the world to obtain Performance, Quality and Safety (PQS) prequalification for quality of medical devices and equipment as set by the World Health Organization (WHO). This delivery to the Ghana Ministry of Health is the first supply of refrigerated vaccine transport vehicles.

The refrigerated vaccine transport vehicles, originally developed to transport vaccines for newborn infants, also enables transport of COVID-19 vaccines, of which the required storage temperature is compatible with that of the vehicles. The Republic of Ghana has already commenced the use of these vehicles, and plans to use the vehicles to transport COVID-19 vaccines as well in the future.

Toyota Tsusho will continue to promote initiatives to contribute to global health through its refrigerated vaccine transport vehicle supply business.

Refrigerated vaccine transport vehicle
Vehicle delivery ceremony in Ghana
Features of Refrigerated Vaccine Transport Vehicles

・The base vehicle is Toyota Land Cruiser 78, which is equipped with the B Medical Systems S.à r.l.'s dedicated vaccine refrigerator.
・The refrigerator has a storage capacity of 396 liters, or 400 vaccine packages.
・With its independent battery, the refrigerator can be operated for approximately 16 hours without a power supply.
・The refrigerator can be charged from the vehicle while driving and from an external power source when parked.
・The refrigerator temperature can be set at 2°C to 8°C.


■Reference Links

[Initiatives by Toyota Tsusho]

・Toyota Tsusho Signs Basic Agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to Supply COVID-19 Vaccines to Developing Countries- dated June 3, 2021.
https://www.toyota-tsusho.com/english/press/detail/210603_004843.html

・First Refrigerated Vehicle for Vaccine in the World to Obtain WHO's Performance, Quality and Safety Prequalification- dated March 31, 2021.
https://www.toyota-tsusho.com/english/press/detail/210331_004794.html

