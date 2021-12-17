Toyota Tsusho : Delivers First Refrigerated Vaccine Transport Vehicles to the Ghana Ministry of Health- Safely and securely transporting vaccines, including COVID19

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("Toyota Tsusho") announced today that in November 2021, it delivered 10 refrigerated vaccine transport vehicles to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Ghana and the delivery ceremony was held on December 16.



In March 2021, these vehicles were the first in the world to obtain Performance, Quality and Safety (PQS) prequalification for quality of medical devices and equipment as set by the World Health Organization (WHO). This delivery to the Ghana Ministry of Health is the first supply of refrigerated vaccine transport vehicles.



The refrigerated vaccine transport vehicles, originally developed to transport vaccines for newborn infants, also enables transport of COVID-19 vaccines, of which the required storage temperature is compatible with that of the vehicles. The Republic of Ghana has already commenced the use of these vehicles, and plans to use the vehicles to transport COVID-19 vaccines as well in the future.



Toyota Tsusho will continue to promote initiatives to contribute to global health through its refrigerated vaccine transport vehicle supply business.