Toyota Tsusho Corporation

TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION

(8015)
Toyota Tsusho : Invests in ATP30 Which Operates Commuter Bus Services in Thailand- Promoting the adoption of smart mobility in the shuttle bus market -

02/24/2021 | 12:10am EST
Toyota Tsusho Invests in ATP30 Which Operates Commuter Bus Services in Thailand
- Promoting the adoption of smart mobility in the shuttle bus market - 2021-02-24

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ('Toyota Tsusho') announced today that it has invested 64,350,000 THB in ATP30 Public Company Limited ('ATP30')--which operates commuter bus services for Thailand's industrial estates--through Toyota Tsusho Thai Holdings Co., Ltd. ('TTTH') by receiving allocated third-party shares, acquiring a share of 9.526% in ATP30.

Background

In Thailand, which is one of the leading industrial countries in Southeast Asia, the manufacturing industry-centered on Japanese companies-has many production facilities. Many companies are located in industrial estates where the infrastructure is well established. Generally, companies in these estates arrange commuter buses for their employees. However, due to the small number of passengers when operating such buses for a single company, there is the issue of inefficient operation such as the need to allocate buses during lull periods or to deal with overtime work even though the vacancy rate is high. In addition, traffic congestion and the increase in CO2 emissions are becoming more severe as social issues.

Toward the adoption of smart mobility in Thailand's shuttle bus market

The Toyota Tsusho Group's TT Techno-Park Co., Ltd. ('TTTP'), which supports the overseas manufacturing environments of the manufacturing industry, has so far been providing commuter bus services for industrial estates in the eastern part of Thailand. In addition, given the global trend of MaaS and CASE commercialization, Toyota Tsusho is actively investing in digital technologies related to mobility, such as technology for the automatic optimization of bus allocation plans and technology for sharing and on-demand commuter buses that allow buses to be shared and seats to be reserved.

Through this investment in ATP30, TTTH and TTTP will jointly provide commuter bus service solutions that use digital technologies possessed by the Toyota Tsusho Group to companies located in industrial estates. Reduction of cost will be sought through improving vehicle occupancy by automatically optimizing bus allocation plans. The companies will promote the adoption of smart mobility in the commuter bus market and aim to expand market share and improve the value of industrial estates. In addition, there will also be contributions toward CO2reduction and alleviation of traffic congestion through improving the efficiency of bus operations.

By using digital technologies, the Toyota Tsusho Group will promote the adoption of smart mobility to achieve sustainable urban traffic in emerging countries and solve social issues while contributing to the creation of a safe and comfortable mobility society.

Outline of ATP30 Public Company Limited
Company name
ATP30 Public Company Limited
Address
700/199 Moo 1, T.Bankhao, A.Pa Chonburi, 20160 Thailand
Established
2005
Shareholders
Panichewa Group, Techakul Group, Kromadit Group, etc.
Representative
Mr. Piya Techakul
Business overview
Commuter bus service business
Outline of TT Techno-Park
Company name TT Techno-Park Co., Ltd.
Address Hemaraj Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate 911/88 Moo5 T.Khao Khan Song A.Sriracha Chonburi, Thailand
Established 2002
Representative Takayuki Tatsuta
Business overview Business in providing outsourcing services of administration and accounting (incorporation & starting up in Thailand, commuter bus, bookkeeping accounting & tax return, payroll, management support)
Website http://www.tttp.co.th/en/



Commuter bus services for industrial estates

Back

Disclaimer

Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
