Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Tsusho Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8015   JP3635000007

TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION

(8015)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:13:45 2023-02-08 am EST
5590.00 JPY   -0.71%
12:14aToyota Tsusho : Launches Optimized Delivery Planning Service for Last Mile Delivery- Promoting DX in logistics through collaboration with WILLPORT and Pioneer -
PU
02/07Toyota Tsusho : Notice of Organizational Changes, Personnel Changes
PU
02/03Toyota Tsusho : Outline of Consolidated Results for the Nine Months ended December 31,2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyota Tsusho : Launches Optimized Delivery Planning Service for Last Mile Delivery- Promoting DX in logistics through collaboration with WILLPORT and Pioneer -

02/08/2023 | 12:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Global Parts & Logistics

2023-02-08

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("Toyota Tsusho") announced today that it launched an optimized delivery planning service in November 2022 in collaboration with WILLPORT Co., Ltd ("WILLPORT") and Pioneer Corporation ("Pioneer"). The open logistics platform ("OLP") for last-mile deliveries ("Polaris Navi") WILLPORT has mainly pursued rolling out, accelerates DX in the crucial last mile delivery, to enable goods and services to reach final customers.

1. Background

While the parcel delivery volume has increased by approximately 1.2 billion parcels in the last 10 years and is expected to reach 8.8 billion parcels per year by 2035, there has been a serious shortage of delivery personnel, resulting in an imminent social issue as the amount of cargo carried per driver continues to increase. Digitalization and streamlining are urgently needed, particularly in the last mile delivery, as delivery processes are becoming more complex with over 70% being specified date and time deliveries while non-digital methods are currently the norm for delivery arrangements and procedures.

2. About the Optimized Delivery Planning Service

WILLPORT is a startup company established in 2015 offering OLP for retailers to digitally handle delivery vehicle assignment, invoicing, and payroll in an integrated system.

Pioneer offers Piomatix LBS APIs, a new mobility AI platform service that was launched in October 2022 to help improve the operational efficiency of logistics mobility by leveraging its expertise in the car navigation system business over many years.

Toyota Tsusho has been promoting the digitalization and streamlining of logistics by working with its group companies to collect real-time location data from over hundreds of thousands of taxis and trucks since 2011, and to provide customers with connected services that combine advanced technologies such as machine learning and mathematical optimization technology.

The new service provides an optimized delivery planning service that integrates Pioneer's AI route search engine with Toyota Tsusho's connected services on smartphones and other devices through WILLPORT's OLP. The service enables efficient and labor-saving delivery processes by reducing travel distance and time for drivers and logistics companies, taking into account a variety of restrictions and real-time traffic congestion information. The service, launched in November, has been proven to reduce total delivery time by approximately 12% and total delivery distance by approximately 20% while showing more than 94% accuracy in terms of the specified delivery times.

Concept diagram of the optimized delivery planning service


This collaboration is an initiative that will contribute to the reduction of delivery service providers' workloads and the development of e-commerce, as well as mitigation of traffic congestion and reduction of traffic accidents, by streamlining the delivery process through digitalization of the last mile delivery.

Under the Next Mobility Strategy, the Toyota Tsusho Group will strive to solve social issues in a more comprehensive manner by actively expanding its business with partner companies that offer innovative services, providing support for service expansion, and creating mutual synergies with existing businesses.

The information in this release is current as of the date of announcement.
Please note that information may change after the date of announcement. Thank you in advance for your understanding.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 05:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
12:14aToyota Tsusho : Launches Optimized Delivery Planning Service for Last Mile Delivery- Promo..
PU
02/07Toyota Tsusho : Notice of Organizational Changes, Personnel Changes
PU
02/03Toyota Tsusho : Outline of Consolidated Results for the Nine Months ended December 31,2022
PU
02/03Toyota Tsusho : 3rd Quarter of Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
PU
02/03Toyota Tsusho : Outline of Consolidated Results for Third Quarter of FY2022
PU
01/30Toyota Tsusho : Vehicle Assembly Production of Suzuki Swift Starts in Ghana- Promoting Loc..
PU
01/27Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Internet Initiative Japan Inc, NEC Corporation and NTT Commu..
CI
01/27Sam-A Aluminium Company, Limited announced that it has received KRW 115.2549918 billion..
CI
01/13President João Lourenço Addresses Port of Namibe's Development
AQ
2022Toyota Tsusho : Basic agreement signed to explore joint undertaking of hydrogen production..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 939 B 75 669 M 75 669 M
Net income 2023 279 B 2 125 M 2 125 M
Net Debt 2023 1 434 B 10 917 M 10 917 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,10x
Yield 2023 3,53%
Capitalization 1 981 B 15 082 M 15 082 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 65 218
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Tsusho Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5 630,00 JPY
Average target price 6 061,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ichiro Kashitani Manager-Automotive Planning
Hideyuki Iwamoto Manager-Corporate Planning
Nobuhiko Murakami Chairman
Kumi Fujisawa Independent Outside Director
Kunihito Komoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION14.84%14 875
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION8.22%50 535
MITSUI & CO., LTD.1.01%45 080
ITOCHU CORPORATION-2.92%44 188
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-53.30%21 997
MARUBENI CORPORATION13.23%21 924