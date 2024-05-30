The following is an unofficial translation of the Japanese-language original version, and is provided for your convenience only, without any warranty as to its accuracy or as to the completeness of the information. The Japanese original version of the notice is the sole official version. If there are any discrepancies between the Japanese original version and the English translation, the Japanese original version prevails and the Company disclaims all responsibility for and results of the discrepancies.

May 31, 2024

Start of electronic access: May 30, 2024

Security code: 8015

Ichiro Kashitani, President & CEO

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

9-8 Meieki 4-chome,Nakamura-ku, Nagoya, Aichi, Japan

Notice of 103rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Dear Shareholders:

Thank you very much for your continued support of Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

You are cordially invited to attend the 102nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("Toyota Tsusho" or the "Company") to be held in Nagoya on June 21, 2024.

If you are unable to attend the shareholders meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights in writing. To vote, please examine the accompanying Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024 (Japan Time).

[Voting in Writing by Postal Mail]

Please indicate your vote for or against each of the proposals on the enclosed voting card and return it so that it arrives at the designated address by the deadline stated above.

[Voting by Electronic Means (the Internet, etc.)]

Please access the website for the exercise of voting rights designated by the Company (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) and enter your approval or disapproval in accordance with the instructions on the screen by the deadline stated above.

For information about the procedure for exercising voting rights via the Internet, please see page 4.

1. Date and Time 10 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2024 (Reception starting 8:30 a.m.) 2. Venue Meeting Room, 13th floor (Reception, 2nd floor) Century Toyota Building (Toyota Tsusho Head Office) 9-8 Meieki 4-chome,Nakamura-ku, Nagoya

3. Meeting Agenda Matters to be Reported: