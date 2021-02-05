Toyota Tsusho : Notice of Personnel Changes of Officers, Organizational Changes

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 6 167 B 58 397 M 58 397 M Net income 2021 110 B 1 040 M 1 040 M Net Debt 2021 910 B 8 614 M 8 614 M P/E ratio 2021 14,3x Yield 2021 2,51% Capitalization 1 573 B 14 917 M 14 894 M EV / Sales 2021 0,40x EV / Sales 2022 0,37x Nbr of Employees 66 067 Free-Float 63,5% Chart TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 6 Average target price 4 456,00 JPY Last Close Price 4 470,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 14,1% Spread / Average Target -0,31% Spread / Lowest Target -15,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Ichiro Kashitani President, CEO & Representative Director Jun Karube Chairman Hideyuki Iwamoto CFO, Head-Legal Affairs, Accounting, Sales & ERM Hiroshi Tominaga Chief Digital Technology Officer Hideki Yanase Director & Vice President Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION 7.32% 15 004 ITOCHU CORPORATION 0.52% 42 378 MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 6.30% 37 624 MITSUI & CO., LTD. 2.25% 31 555 SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION -3.26% 20 156 SUMITOMO CORPORATION 4.39% 17 294