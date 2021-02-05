Log in
Toyota Tsusho : Notice of Personnel Changes of Officers, Organizational Changes

02/05/2021 | 12:14am EST
Notice of Personnel Changes of Officers, Organizational Changes 2021-02-05

Toyota Tsusho Corporation (head office: Nagoya City; President & CEO: Ichiro Kashitani) announces the following changes to organizational, and personnel changes effective April 1, 2021.

I. Organizational changes

1. Organizational changes of business divisions (SBU)
2. Reorganization of departments

II. Personnel changes

1. Senior Executive Officers (as of April 1)
2. Executive Officers (as of April 1)
3. Retiring Senior Executive Officers/Executive Officers (on March 31)
4. General Managers et al. (as of April 1)

Press Release[PDF:156.9 KB]

Disclaimer

Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 05:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
