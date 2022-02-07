Log in
    8015   JP3635000007

TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION

(8015)
Toyota Tsusho : Notice of Personnel Changes of Officers, Organizational Changes

02/07/2022 | 12:28am EST
Notice of Personnel Changes of Officers, Organizational Changes 2022-02-07

Toyota Tsusho Corporation (head office: Nagoya City; President & CEO: Ichiro Kashitani) announces the following changes to organizational, and personnel changes effective April 1, 2022.

I. Organizational changes

1. Organizational changes of business divisions (SBU)
2. Reorganization of departments

II. Personnel changes

1. Senior Executive Officers (as of April 1)
2. Executive Officers (as of April 1)
3. Retiring Senior Executive Officers/Executive Officers (on March 31)
4. General Managers et al. (as of April 1)

Press Release[PDF:184.0 KB]

Disclaimer

Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 05:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
