Toyota Tsusho : Notice of Personnel Changes of Officers, Organizational Changes

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 7 690 B 66 732 M 66 732 M Net income 2022 213 B 1 846 M 1 846 M Net Debt 2022 1 018 B 8 834 M 8 834 M P/E ratio 2022 7,59x Yield 2022 3,18% Capitalization 1 703 B 14 777 M 14 777 M EV / Sales 2022 0,35x EV / Sales 2023 0,32x Nbr of Employees 64 402 Free-Float 63,6% Chart TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 7 Last Close Price 4 840,00 JPY Average target price 6 268,33 JPY Spread / Average Target 29,5% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Ichiro Kashitani Managing Executive Officer Hideyuki Iwamoto CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & Legal Affairs Jun Karube Manager-Logistics Hiroshi Tominaga Director, Chief Strategy &Human Resources Officer Takahiro Kondo Director, VP & Chief Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION -8.68% 14 777 MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 8.19% 50 616 ITOCHU CORPORATION 5.34% 47 666 MITSUI & CO., LTD. 8.78% 41 409 ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 2.82% 25 884 SUMITOMO CORPORATION 7.03% 19 740