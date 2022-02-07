Toyota Tsusho : Notice of Personnel Changes of Officers, Organizational Changes

Notice of Personnel Changes of Officers, Organizational Changes
2022-02-07
I. Organizational changes
Toyota Tsusho Corporation (head office: Nagoya City; President & CEO: Ichiro Kashitani) announces the following changes to organizational, and personnel changes effective April 1, 2022.
II. Personnel changes
1. Organizational changes of business divisions (SBU)
2. Reorganization of departments
1. Senior Executive Officers (as of April 1)
2. Executive Officers (as of April 1)
3. Retiring Senior Executive Officers/Executive Officers (on March 31)
4. General Managers et al. (as of April 1)
Press Release[PDF:184.0 KB]
Disclaimer
Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 05:27:04 UTC.