Toyota Tsusho : Receives Order for Construction of Senegal's First Seawater Desalination Plant- Contributing to safe and stable water supply in West Africa

2022-06-01

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("Toyota Tsusho") announced today that, together with major French construction company Eiffage Génie Civil ("Eiffage") and major Indian water engineering company VA Tech Wabag ("Wabag"), has received an order to construct a seawater desalination plant and its operation for Société Nationale Des Eaux du Sénégal (SONES). This project is carried out as part of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) ODA loan "Mamelles Sea Water Desalination Project." It is scheduled to be completed in 2025 and aims to provide a safe and stable water supply to the people of Senegal through ensuring a highly sustainable water source.

1. Background

20% of Senegal's population (around 3.7 million) and 80% of national industry are concentrated in the Dakar Metropolitan Area. However, the population growth and urban expansion have resulted in inadequate respond to the water demand, and the 24-hour water supply rate has remained at 70%. In addition, more than 60% of citizens have experienced constant water outages, securing a safe and stable water source and water supply was an urgent issue for the nation. The Government of Senegal requested support from the Government of Japan, and the Government of Japan announced its support at the Sixth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD VI).

2. The Project

Toyota Tsusho has formed a consortium with Eiffage and Wabag to construct a seawater desalination plant that produces 50,000 tons of drinking water per day as part of the JICA ODA project and will carry out operation & maintenance over the following two years. Furthermore, Toyota Tsusho received an order for water supply management system in October 2021 and Toyota Tsusho is now involved in the entire project from upstream to downstream. The groundbreaking ceremony of this project was held in Dakar on May 31, and the commencement of construction of the plant was declared. As the first large-scale seawater desalination plant in Senegal, this project is expected to greatly contribute to the improvement of the lives of the people and the sustainable development of the economy in Senegal.



In Senegal, Toyota Tsusho, through its group company CFAO SAS, has been operating automotive distributors, pharmaceutical wholesales, and retail businesses. Starting with this seawater desalination project, Toyota Tsusho Group is now fully engaged in infrastructure development in Senegal. Under the philosophy of "WITH AFRICA FOR AFRICA," which aims to grow together with people and society of Africa, Toyota Tsusho Group will continue to contribute to solving social issues in Africa and work to expand its business.

Business Outline

Location Dakar Region, Republic of Senegal Client Société Nationale Des Eaux Du Sénégal Contract Outline Construction of seawater desalination plant and operation of its facility Planned Completion 2025



Map of Africa Map of Senegal

Image of the seawater desalination plant



