The following is an unofficial translation of the Japanese-language original version, and is provided for your convenience only, without any warranty as to its accuracy or as to the completeness of the information. The Japanese original version of the notice is the sole official version. If there are any discrepancies between the Japanese original version and the English translation, the Japanese original version prevails and the company disclaims all responsibility for and results of the discrepancies.

June 21, 2024

Stock ticker: 8015

Ichiro Kashitani, President & CEO

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

9-8 Meieki 4-chome,Nakamura-ku, Nagoya

Results of 103rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Dear Shareholders:

The following is a summary of the matters reported and proposals voted on at our 103rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, held today.

Matters Reported

  1. The business report and consolidated financial statements for the Company's 103rd fiscal year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and reports from the independent auditors and the
    Company's Audit & Supervisory Board on the results of their audits of the consolidated financial statements for the 103rd fiscal year
    The content of the business report, content of consolidated financial statements, and audit results were reported to shareholders.
  2. Non-consolidatedfinancial statements for the Company's 103rd fiscal year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
    The content of the non-consolidated financial statements was reported to shareholders.

Proposals Voted On

Item 1: Appropriation of retained earnings

Shareholders approved the proposed year-end dividend of ¥155 per share. This brings the Company's annual dividend (including the interim dividend, ¥125 per share) to ¥280 per share, an increase of 78 yen from the previous fiscal year.

Item 2: Election of eight (8) directors

Shareholders approved the proposed election of each of the Company's eight (8) nominees for the position of director:

Nobuhiko Murakami, Ichiro Kashitani, Hiroshi Tominaga, Hideyuki Iwamoto, Didier Leroy, Yukari Inoue, Chieko Matsuda and Goro Yamaguchi.

They assumed their respective offices.

Didier Leroy, Yukari Inoue, Chieko Matsuda and Goro Yamaguchi are outside directors as stipulated in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.

Item 3: Election of two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board members

Shareholders approved the proposed election of each of the Company's two(2) nominees for the position of Audit & Supervisory Board member:

Seishi Tanoue,Rikako Beppu.

They assumed their respective offices.

Seishi Tanoue and Rikako Beppu are outside Audit & Supervisory Board members as stipulated in Article 2, Item 16 of the Companies Act.

Item 4: Payment of director bonuses

Shareholders approved the proposed to pay a total of ¥ 190,150,000 in bonuses for 4 of the 8 Directors, excluding 4 Outside Directors.

At the Board of Director's meeting held upon the close of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the three (3) directors, President & CEO Ichiro Kashitani, and Members of the Board Hiroshi Tominaga and Hideyuki Iwamoto were elected as representative directors and assumed their respective offices.

The Company's new management structure is as follows:

Member of the Board and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Chairman of the Board

Nobuhiko Murakami

Member of the Board, President & CEO

Ichiro Kashitani

Member of the Board

Hiroshi Tominaga

Member of the Board

Hideyuki Iwamoto

Member of the Board

Didier Leroy

Member of the Board

Yukari Inoue

Member of the Board

Chieko Matsuda

Member of the Board

Goro Yamaguchi

Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Kazumasa Miyazaki

Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Kentaro Hayashi

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Tsutomu Takahashi

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Seishi Tanoue

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Rikako Beppu

Notes:

  1. Member of the Board: Didier Leroy, Yukari Inoue,Chieko Matsuda and Goro Yamaguchi are outside directors.
  2. Audit & Supervisory Board Members: Tsutomu Takahashi,Seishi Tanoue and Rikako Beppu are outside auditors.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 21 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2024 05:20:06 UTC.