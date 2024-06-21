Shareholders approved the proposed year-end dividend of ¥155 per share. This brings the Company's annual dividend (including the interim dividend, ¥125 per share) to ¥280 per share, an increase of 78 yen from the previous fiscal year.

The business report and consolidated financial statements for the Company's 103rd fiscal year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and reports from the independent auditors and the

The following is a summary of the matters reported and proposals voted on at our 103rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, held today.

Item 2: Election of eight (8) directors

Shareholders approved the proposed election of each of the Company's eight (8) nominees for the position of director:

Nobuhiko Murakami, Ichiro Kashitani, Hiroshi Tominaga, Hideyuki Iwamoto, Didier Leroy, Yukari Inoue, Chieko Matsuda and Goro Yamaguchi.

They assumed their respective offices.

Didier Leroy, Yukari Inoue, Chieko Matsuda and Goro Yamaguchi are outside directors as stipulated in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.

Item 3: Election of two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board members

Shareholders approved the proposed election of each of the Company's two(2) nominees for the position of Audit & Supervisory Board member:

Seishi Tanoue,Rikako Beppu.

They assumed their respective offices.

Seishi Tanoue and Rikako Beppu are outside Audit & Supervisory Board members as stipulated in Article 2, Item 16 of the Companies Act.

Item 4: Payment of director bonuses

Shareholders approved the proposed to pay a total of ¥ 190,150,000 in bonuses for 4 of the 8 Directors, excluding 4 Outside Directors.

At the Board of Director's meeting held upon the close of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the three (3) directors, President & CEO Ichiro Kashitani, and Members of the Board Hiroshi Tominaga and Hideyuki Iwamoto were elected as representative directors and assumed their respective offices.

The Company's new management structure is as follows:

