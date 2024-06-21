The following is an unofficial translation of the Japanese-language original version, and is provided for your convenience only, without any warranty as to its accuracy or as to the completeness of the information. The Japanese original version of the notice is the sole official version. If there are any discrepancies between the Japanese original version and the English translation, the Japanese original version prevails and the company disclaims all responsibility for and results of the discrepancies.
June 21, 2024
Stock ticker: 8015
Ichiro Kashitani, President & CEO
Toyota Tsusho Corporation
9-8 Meieki 4-chome,Nakamura-ku, Nagoya
Results of 103rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Dear Shareholders:
The following is a summary of the matters reported and proposals voted on at our 103rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, held today.
Matters Reported
-
The business report and consolidated financial statements for the Company's 103rd fiscal year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and reports from the independent auditors and the
Company's Audit & Supervisory Board on the results of their audits of the consolidated financial statements for the 103rd fiscal year
The content of the business report, content of consolidated financial statements, and audit results were reported to shareholders.
- Non-consolidatedfinancial statements for the Company's 103rd fiscal year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
The content of the non-consolidated financial statements was reported to shareholders.
Proposals Voted On
Item 1: Appropriation of retained earnings
Shareholders approved the proposed year-end dividend of ¥155 per share. This brings the Company's annual dividend (including the interim dividend, ¥125 per share) to ¥280 per share, an increase of 78 yen from the previous fiscal year.
Item 2: Election of eight (8) directors
Shareholders approved the proposed election of each of the Company's eight (8) nominees for the position of director:
Nobuhiko Murakami, Ichiro Kashitani, Hiroshi Tominaga, Hideyuki Iwamoto, Didier Leroy, Yukari Inoue, Chieko Matsuda and Goro Yamaguchi.
They assumed their respective offices.
Didier Leroy, Yukari Inoue, Chieko Matsuda and Goro Yamaguchi are outside directors as stipulated in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.
Item 3: Election of two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board members
Shareholders approved the proposed election of each of the Company's two(2) nominees for the position of Audit & Supervisory Board member:
Seishi Tanoue,Rikako Beppu.
They assumed their respective offices.
Seishi Tanoue and Rikako Beppu are outside Audit & Supervisory Board members as stipulated in Article 2, Item 16 of the Companies Act.
Item 4: Payment of director bonuses
Shareholders approved the proposed to pay a total of ¥ 190,150,000 in bonuses for 4 of the 8 Directors, excluding 4 Outside Directors.
At the Board of Director's meeting held upon the close of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the three (3) directors, President & CEO Ichiro Kashitani, and Members of the Board Hiroshi Tominaga and Hideyuki Iwamoto were elected as representative directors and assumed their respective offices.
The Company's new management structure is as follows:
Member of the Board and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Chairman of the Board
Nobuhiko Murakami
Member of the Board, President & CEO
Ichiro Kashitani
Member of the Board
Hiroshi Tominaga
Member of the Board
Hideyuki Iwamoto
Member of the Board
Didier Leroy
Member of the Board
Yukari Inoue
Member of the Board
Chieko Matsuda
Member of the Board
Goro Yamaguchi
Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Kazumasa Miyazaki
Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Kentaro Hayashi
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Tsutomu Takahashi
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Seishi Tanoue
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Rikako Beppu
Notes:
- Member of the Board: Didier Leroy, Yukari Inoue,Chieko Matsuda and Goro Yamaguchi are outside directors.
- Audit & Supervisory Board Members: Tsutomu Takahashi,Seishi Tanoue and Rikako Beppu are outside auditors.
