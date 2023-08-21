2023-08-21

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("Toyota Tsusho") announced today that it has transferred 66% of the shares of PT. Patimban International Car Terminal ("PICT"), an automobile terminal operating company located at the Patimban International Port in Subang Regency, West Java, the Republic of Indonesia ("Indonesia"), to three companies: Toyofuji Shipping Co., LTD., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, and Kamigumi Co., Ltd.



The Patimban International Port consists of an automobile terminal and container terminal. Under the initiative of the Indonesian government, construction has been carried out in stages since 2018 as part of Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan agreement. Following the partial completion of the facility, PICT, established by the Toyota Tsusho Group, began operations in December 2021, and currently has an annual handling capacity of 400,000 units.



The automotive terminal is continuously being expanded by ODA, which will be able to handle approximately 600,000 units per year after its completion in July 2025. Through this transfer of shares, PICT's operational structure will be strengthened by the participation of three companies with abundant experience in automobile terminal operations in Japan and overseas, and Toyota Tsusho will aim to realize further growth of PICT and an automobile terminal with international competitiveness.



Toyota Tsusho will collaborate with its partners in Indonesia, which is an important production base and sales market in Asia for the automobile industry, and aims to contribute to the further development of the Indonesian economy through operating a port with international competitiveness.