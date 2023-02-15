Toyota Tsusho : Underwrites Third-Party Allotment of Shares by Zeroboard, a Solution Provider Supporting GHG Emissions Calculation, Disclosure, and Reduction

2023-02-15

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("Toyota Tsusho") announced today that it has made the decision to underwrite a third-party allocation of shares by Zeroboard Inc. ("Zeroboard").



Zeroboard offers a service for the calculation and visualization of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, "zeroboard," which enables the visualization of emissions for Scope 1, 2, and 3 of the entire supply chain, based on global standards (GHG Protocol). In addition, as all industries are now required to calculate the carbon footprint (CFP), which is the GHG emissions throughout the entire supply chain by products and services, "zeroboard" is the first in the industry to provide CFP calculation.

Although Toyota Tsusho had previously had a cooperative relationship with Zeroboard, the decision to invest in Zeroboard was made this time to accelerate the collaboration with the company, a potential long-term partner for the Toyota Tsusho Group, as it strives to contribute to the transition to a decarbonized society decided in Key Sustainability Issues (Materiality).



In addition to its own use of "zeroboard," the Toyota Tsusho Group will collaborate with Zeroboard to visualize GHG emissions and respond to CFP for customers in Japan and overseas, mainly in the automotive industry, and provide GHG emission reduction solutions, including renewable energy and recycling businesses, in order to become the one-stop shop for its customers' carbon neutrality solutions.