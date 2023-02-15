Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Tsusho Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8015   JP3635000007

TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION

(8015)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:43:48 2023-02-15 am EST
5580.00 JPY   -0.71%
02/14Toyota Tsusho : Signs Contract for Construction of a Geothermal Power Plant in the Menengai Region of Kenya- Contributing to Africa's green economic growth through the expansion of renewable energy -
PU
02/09Toyota Tsusho : to Acquire 85% of SB Energy Shares- Maximizing synergies in the renewable energy businesses of both companies to accelerate Carbon Neutral initiatives -
PU
02/09Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TSE:8015) entered into an agreement to acquire 85% stake in SB Energy Corp. from SoftBank Group Corp. (TSE:9984).
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyota Tsusho : Underwrites Third-Party Allotment of Shares by Zeroboard, a Solution Provider Supporting GHG Emissions Calculation, Disclosure, and Reduction

02/15/2023 | 12:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • other

2023-02-15

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("Toyota Tsusho") announced today that it has made the decision to underwrite a third-party allocation of shares by Zeroboard Inc. ("Zeroboard").

Zeroboard offers a service for the calculation and visualization of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, "zeroboard," which enables the visualization of emissions for Scope 1, 2, and 3 of the entire supply chain, based on global standards (GHG Protocol). In addition, as all industries are now required to calculate the carbon footprint (CFP), which is the GHG emissions throughout the entire supply chain by products and services, "zeroboard" is the first in the industry to provide CFP calculation.
Although Toyota Tsusho had previously had a cooperative relationship with Zeroboard, the decision to invest in Zeroboard was made this time to accelerate the collaboration with the company, a potential long-term partner for the Toyota Tsusho Group, as it strives to contribute to the transition to a decarbonized society decided in Key Sustainability Issues (Materiality).

In addition to its own use of "zeroboard," the Toyota Tsusho Group will collaborate with Zeroboard to visualize GHG emissions and respond to CFP for customers in Japan and overseas, mainly in the automotive industry, and provide GHG emission reduction solutions, including renewable energy and recycling businesses, in order to become the one-stop shop for its customers' carbon neutrality solutions.

Overview of Zeroboard Inc.
Company name
Zeroboard Inc.
Location
Minato-ku, Tokyo
Established
August 2021
Representative
Representative Director Michitaka Tokeiji
Business description
Development and provision of GHG emission calculation and visualization cloud service "zeroboard"; electricity and environmental value consulting; branding and campaign support; and others


GHG emission calculation and visualization cloud service "zeroboard"

Our Efforts So Far

- July 8, 2021 announcement: Accelerated Initiatives to Cut down Greenhouse Gas Emissions to Contribute to the Transition into a Decarbonized Society -
https://www.toyota-tsusho.com/english/press/detail/210708_004862.html

- November 4, 2021 announcement: The Formulation of an Investment Strategy to Achieve Carbon Neutrality -
https://www.toyota-tsusho.com/english/press/detail/211104_004922.html

- March 15, 2022 announcement: Toyota Tsusho Launches Service for Calculation and Visualization of Greenhouse Gas Emissions
https://www.toyota-tsusho.com/english/press/detail/220315_005896.html

The information in this release is current as of the date of announcement.
Please note that information may change after the date of announcement. Thank you in advance for your understanding.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 05:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
02/14Toyota Tsusho : Signs Contract for Construction of a Geothermal Power Plant in the Menenga..
PU
02/09Toyota Tsusho : to Acquire 85% of SB Energy Shares- Maximizing synergies in the renewable ..
PU
02/09Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TSE:8015) entered into an agre..
CI
02/08Toyota Tsusho : Launches Optimized Delivery Planning Service for Last Mile Delivery- Promo..
PU
02/07Toyota Tsusho : Notice of Organizational Changes, Personnel Changes
PU
02/03Toyota Tsusho : Outline of Consolidated Results for the Nine Months ended December 31,2022
PU
02/03Toyota Tsusho : 3rd Quarter of Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
PU
02/03Toyota Tsusho : Outline of Consolidated Results for Third Quarter of FY2022
PU
01/30Toyota Tsusho : Vehicle Assembly Production of Suzuki Swift Starts in Ghana- Promoting Loc..
PU
01/27Sam-A Aluminium Company, Limited announced that it has received KRW 115.2549918 billion..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 939 B 74 771 M 74 771 M
Net income 2023 279 B 2 100 M 2 100 M
Net Debt 2023 1 434 B 10 788 M 10 788 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,09x
Yield 2023 3,54%
Capitalization 1 977 B 14 877 M 14 877 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 65 218
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Tsusho Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5 620,00 JPY
Average target price 6 061,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ichiro Kashitani Manager-Automotive Planning
Hideyuki Iwamoto Manager-Corporate Planning
Nobuhiko Murakami Chairman
Kumi Fujisawa Independent Outside Director
Kunihito Komoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION15.46%14 945
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION8.06%50 427
MITSUI & CO., LTD.2.49%45 711
ITOCHU CORPORATION-0.12%45 433
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-54.65%24 077
MARUBENI CORPORATION15.45%22 338