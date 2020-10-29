Toyota Tsusho : Updated Integrated Report 2020 and Financial Section

Until now, Toyota Tsusho has published an Annual Report, which mainly covers reporting focused on financial information, management strategies, performance and business activities, and a CSR Report, which mainly covers reporting focused on society and the environment. These two reports were published to deepen the understanding of Toyota Tsusho's activities among all stakeholders. However, considering that both reports are closely related to one another and our goal of fostering an even stronger understanding of Toyota Tsusho among our stakeholders, we have started producing an Integrated Report from the fiscal year ended March 2015. In the preparation of this report, we have referred to the International Integrated Reporting Framework (International Framework) advocated by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), the Sustainability Reporting Guidelines (version 4.0) of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Environmental Reporting Guidelines (2012 version) of the Ministry of the Environment in Japan and the ISO 26000 Guidance on Social Responsibility. In addition to reporting on management strategies, our performance, and business activities, the Integrated Report covers subjects such as Toyota Tsusho's Approach to CSR, which guides our efforts to resolve social issues and contribute locally through our business activities. As Toyota Tsusho endeavors to drive sustained growth in these and other ways, we hope that this report will help to deepen your understanding of the company.