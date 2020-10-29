Log in
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION

(8015)
Toyota Tsusho : Updated Integrated Report 2020 and Financial Section

10/29/2020

Until now, Toyota Tsusho has published an Annual Report, which mainly covers reporting focused on financial information, management strategies, performance and business activities, and a CSR Report, which mainly covers reporting focused on society and the environment. These two reports were published to deepen the understanding of Toyota Tsusho's activities among all stakeholders. However, considering that both reports are closely related to one another and our goal of fostering an even stronger understanding of Toyota Tsusho among our stakeholders, we have started producing an Integrated Report from the fiscal year ended March 2015. In the preparation of this report, we have referred to the International Integrated Reporting Framework (International Framework) advocated by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), the Sustainability Reporting Guidelines (version 4.0) of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Environmental Reporting Guidelines (2012 version) of the Ministry of the Environment in Japan and the ISO 26000 Guidance on Social Responsibility. In addition to reporting on management strategies, our performance, and business activities, the Integrated Report covers subjects such as Toyota Tsusho's Approach to CSR, which guides our efforts to resolve social issues and contribute locally through our business activities. As Toyota Tsusho endeavors to drive sustained growth in these and other ways, we hope that this report will help to deepen your understanding of the company.

Disclaimer

Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 03:49:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2021 5 690 B 54 413 M 54 413 M
Net income 2021 92 250 M 882 M 882 M
Net Debt 2021 890 B 8 511 M 8 511 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 3,85%
Capitalization 1 004 B 9 596 M 9 603 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 66 067
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Tsusho Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3 233,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 854,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ichiro Kashitani President, CEO & Representative Director
Jun Karube Chairman
Hideyuki Iwamoto CFO, Head-Legal Affairs, Accounting, Sales & ERM
Hiroshi Tominaga Chief Digital Technology Officer
Hideki Yanase Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION-26.06%9 660
ITOCHU CORPORATION-0.18%36 094
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-17.93%33 885
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-10.59%28 139
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION2.30%16 434
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-27.77%14 170
