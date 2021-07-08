Toyota Tsusho : Accelerated Initiatives to Cut down Greenhouse Gas Emissions to Contribute to the Transition into a Decarbonized Society

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ('Toyota Tsusho') announces its concrete policy in making its contribution to the transition into a decarbonized society, which the company identified as a key sustainability issue (materiality).

Specifically, the company has decided to cut greenhouse gas ('GHG') emissions down to net-zero through the business activities of the Toyota Tsusho Group to achieve de facto carbon neutrality by 2050, and also cut down GHG emissions by 50% below 2019 levels by 2030.

Toyota Tsusho Group regards climate change as a major issue affecting all life forms on Earth and announced its key sustainability issues (materiality) for the group in 2018 to contribute to the transition to a carbon-free society by reducing automotive, manufacturing and energy plant construction CO2 emissions through the use of clean energy and innovative technologies. As a more concrete and effective policy in achieving this goal, the latest GHG emission reduction target was established.



· Carbon neutrality by 2050

In addition to emission reduction efforts represented by energy conservation and use of renewable energy sources, GHG absorption and removal will be implemented to achieve net zero GHG emission.

· Non-consolidated and domestic/overseas consolidated subsidiaries

· Scope 1: Direct GHG emissions from Toyota Tsusho use of fuel, etc.

· Scope 1: Direct GHG emissions from Toyota Tsusho use of fuel, etc.

· Scope 2: Indirect GHG emissions from Toyota Tsusho use of purchased electric power and heat

For Scope 3 (GHG emissions in the supply chain other than those covered by Scopes 1 and 2), promotion of concrete action to cut down GHG emissions in the value chain, in cooperation with its suppliers and customers

As an initiative to cut down GHG emissions at Toyota Tsusho Group's own work sites, energy conservation/renewable energy use has been introduced in manufacturing processes at its production sites, LED lighting has been installed at business offices and plants at consolidated subsidiaries, and solar power facilities have been installed for company-owned buildings and structures.

In the drive to cut down emissions in transport, transition to modes of transportation with less CO2 emission (such as fuel-cell trucks), greater efficiency in Milk-Run logistics, emission reductions through technological innovation, and procurement of renewable energy-derived J-Credits*, etc., are being promoted.

*In FY2019, 2,649 t-CO2 emissions were cut through the J-Credit Scheme by using renewable energy sources. On April 1, 2021, the Group established the Task Force for Promoting Carbon Neutrality as a groupwide organization aimed at acceleration and promotion of operations that contribute to GHG emission reduction through the industrial lifecycle.

In order to pass on a better environment to the children of the future, Toyota Tsusho Group is actively involved in renewable energy business that does not release CO2 into the environment and lead the world in realizing decarbonization. At the same time, the Group plans to contribute to the transition into a decarbonized society for the entire world through supply of batteries essential in the shift in energy sources, the circular economy, rebuilding, reuse & recycling (3R) of batteries, hydrogen and other alternative fuel business operations, etc.

