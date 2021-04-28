Toyota Tsusho : Financial results for Fiscal year ended March 31,2021

Financial results for Fiscal year ended March 31,2021
2021-04-28
Toyota Tsusho announced financial results for Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.
Below are the main items of Consolidated Results based on IFRS.
|
(Unit: Billion yen)
|
FY2019
|
FY2020
|
Change
|
Gross profit
|
639.8
|
607.6
|
(32.2)
|
Operating profit
|
210.3
|
213.0
|
+2.7
|
Profit before income taxes
|
224.8
|
221.4
|
(3.4)
|
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|
135.5
|
134.6
|
(0.9)
Related Links
Please see IR page for details
Back
Disclaimer
Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 07:12:03 UTC.