  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Tsusho Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8015   JP3635000007

TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION

(8015)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyota Tsusho : Financial results for Fiscal year ended March 31,2021

04/28/2021 | 03:13am EDT
Financial results for Fiscal year ended March 31,2021 2021-04-28

Toyota Tsusho announced financial results for Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

Below are the main items of Consolidated Results based on IFRS.

(Unit: Billion yen) FY2019 FY2020 Change
Gross profit 639.8 607.6 (32.2)
Operating profit 210.3 213.0 +2.7
Profit before income taxes 224.8 221.4 (3.4)
Profit attributable to owners of the parent 135.5 134.6 (0.9)
Disclaimer

Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 07:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 270 B 57 553 M 57 553 M
Net income 2021 121 B 1 114 M 1 114 M
Net Debt 2021 874 B 8 020 M 8 020 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 1 657 B 15 268 M 15 211 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 66 067
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Tsusho Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5 078,00 JPY
Last Close Price 4 710,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ichiro Kashitani President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideyuki Iwamoto CFO, Head-Legal Affairs, Accounting, Sales & ERM
Jun Karube Chairman
Hiroshi Tominaga Chief Digital Technology Officer
Takahiro Kondo Director, VP & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION13.09%15 268
ITOCHU CORPORATION14.00%46 966
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION16.98%41 107
MITSUI & CO., LTD.18.15%34 385
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-0.72%20 571
SUMITOMO CORPORATION8.86%17 310
