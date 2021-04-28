Toyota Tsusho : Financial results for Fiscal year ended March 31,2021

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 6 270 B 57 553 M 57 553 M Net income 2021 121 B 1 114 M 1 114 M Net Debt 2021 874 B 8 020 M 8 020 M P/E ratio 2021 13,4x Yield 2021 2,38% Capitalization 1 657 B 15 268 M 15 211 M EV / Sales 2021 0,40x EV / Sales 2022 0,36x Nbr of Employees 66 067 Free-Float 63,5% Chart TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 6 Average target price 5 078,00 JPY Last Close Price 4 710,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 16,6% Spread / Average Target 7,81% Spread / Lowest Target -0,21% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Ichiro Kashitani President, CEO & Representative Director Hideyuki Iwamoto CFO, Head-Legal Affairs, Accounting, Sales & ERM Jun Karube Chairman Hiroshi Tominaga Chief Digital Technology Officer Takahiro Kondo Director, VP & Chief Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION 13.09% 15 268 ITOCHU CORPORATION 14.00% 46 966 MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 16.98% 41 107 MITSUI & CO., LTD. 18.15% 34 385 SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION -0.72% 20 571 SUMITOMO CORPORATION 8.86% 17 310