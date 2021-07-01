Toyota Tsusho : Receives the Order for the Project for Improvement of the Zai Water Supply System for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan- Contributing to stable water supply and reduction of greenhouse gases

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ('Toyota Tsusho') announced that it has received an order for the 'Project for Improvement of the Zai Water Supply System' for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan ('Jordan') in June 2021 through grant aid from the Japanese government* (ODA: Official Development Assistance).

Jordan is a country with limited water resources, and due to the growth of its population, water demand is increasing and serious water shortages are occurring. The amount of water supplied from the Zai Water Treatment Plant supports about 70% of the Amman metropolitan area, the capital of Jordan. However, the equipment and facilities that have been used for over 30 years since they were built, and have deteriorated significantly, causing deterioration of its capacity to supply water to become an issue. In addition, the system that pumps raw water before water treatment consumes about 15% of the total power generation in Jordan, and it is necessary to improve its operating efficiency by updating equipment.

This project aims to improve energy efficiency and reduce operating costs by updating and improving the deteriorated equipment and facilities of the Zai water supply system, to help solve problems with water resources in Jordan, while aiming for a stable water supply. A consortium of Toyota Tsusho and Ebara Corporation has received an order and, we plan to proceed with the project toward the delivery of the equipment in May 2023.





Project Name Project for Improvement of the Zai Water Supply System Location The Zai district (water treatment plant) and Deir Alla district (water intake point and pumping station) in the Balqa Governorate Consortium Name Joint Venture of Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Ebara Corporation Contract Period June 15, 2021 (Signing ceremony) - May 31, 2023 (Scheduled date for completion) Maximum Amount of Aid 2.379 Billion JPY Facilities to Be Updated 3 intake pumps, 12 raw water pumps, 3 water supply pumps, 15 motors, etc.

The Toyota Tsusho Group undertakes local infrastructure development, industrial development, job creation, and other measures to resolve social issues in developing countries.





Through this project, Toyota Tsusho will contribute to the achievement of Goal 6 'Ensure access to water and sanitation for all' and Goal 11 'Make cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable' of the SDGs set by the United Nations.





At the signing ceremony with the Jordanian Ambassador to Japan, from left: Kazuto Fujisawa (Ebara Corporation), Yasuhiro Nagai, CEO of the Machinery, Energy & Project Division (Toyota Tsusho), Lina Annab (Jordanian Ambassador to Japan), and Yoshikata Kubozaki (Tokyo Engineering Consultant Co., Ltd.)



* Grant aid (ODA: Official Development Assistance)

Grant aid is a form of assistance in which funds are donated to developing countries, etc., and the funds necessary for developing countries to purchase the materials, equipment, facilities, and services necessary for economic and social development are donated.