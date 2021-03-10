Toyota Tsusho : Starts Selling COVID-19 Insurance for Japanese Residents in Indonesia

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ('Toyota Tsusho') announced today that PT. Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker Indonesia ('TIBI') of the Toyota Tsusho Group, in collaboration with PT Tokio Marine Life Insurance Indonesia of the Tokio Marine Group, started providing COVID-19 insurance and post-infection support services for Japanese residents in Indonesia on March 1.



If someone becomes infected with COVID-19, medical insurance and travel insurance can cover the cost of treatment, but generally PCR test costs for family members living with patients and disinfection costs at home are not covered by those insurances. And also, overseas, they face to many problems such as arranging meals during quarantine and communicating with local doctors in foreign language.



With this newly launched COVID-19 insurance, IDR 10 million (about JPY 75,000) will be paid as a lump-sum benefit if a customer develops a COVID-19 infection after a waiting period of 14 days after the contract is confirmed. In addition, if the customer is hospitalized or placed in isolation at a government-designated facility, the customer will be paid an additional IDR 15 million (about JPY 112,000).



TIBI will also provide a service to deliver Japanese food to the front door of the customer's home or isolation facility during quarantine, and TIBI staff will provide a remote interpretation service at the time of medical examinations.



The main purpose of this insurance and services is to reduce the burden on the approximately 20,000 Japanese residents in Indonesia in the event of infection with COVID-19 in the ongoing pandemic.



Going forward, the Toyota Tsusho Group will continue to use its knowledge of insurance proposals to provide convenient insurance services that meet the needs of every single customer.