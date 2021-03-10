Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Tsusho Corporation    8015   JP3635000007

TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION

(8015)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyota Tsusho : Starts Selling COVID-19 Insurance for Japanese Residents in Indonesia

03/10/2021 | 12:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toyota Tsusho Starts Selling COVID-19 Insurance for Japanese Residents in Indonesia 2021-03-10

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ('Toyota Tsusho') announced today that PT. Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker Indonesia ('TIBI') of the Toyota Tsusho Group, in collaboration with PT Tokio Marine Life Insurance Indonesia of the Tokio Marine Group, started providing COVID-19 insurance and post-infection support services for Japanese residents in Indonesia on March 1.

If someone becomes infected with COVID-19, medical insurance and travel insurance can cover the cost of treatment, but generally PCR test costs for family members living with patients and disinfection costs at home are not covered by those insurances. And also, overseas, they face to many problems such as arranging meals during quarantine and communicating with local doctors in foreign language.

With this newly launched COVID-19 insurance, IDR 10 million (about JPY 75,000) will be paid as a lump-sum benefit if a customer develops a COVID-19 infection after a waiting period of 14 days after the contract is confirmed. In addition, if the customer is hospitalized or placed in isolation at a government-designated facility, the customer will be paid an additional IDR 15 million (about JPY 112,000).

TIBI will also provide a service to deliver Japanese food to the front door of the customer's home or isolation facility during quarantine, and TIBI staff will provide a remote interpretation service at the time of medical examinations.

The main purpose of this insurance and services is to reduce the burden on the approximately 20,000 Japanese residents in Indonesia in the event of infection with COVID-19 in the ongoing pandemic.

Going forward, the Toyota Tsusho Group will continue to use its knowledge of insurance proposals to provide convenient insurance services that meet the needs of every single customer.

Insurance overview
Insurance name
COVID-19 insurance and post-infection support services
Coverage/services
- When becoming infected with COVID-19
Lump-sum benefit of IDR 10 million (about JPY 75,000)
- When hospitalized or placed in isolation at a government-designated facility
Lump-sum benefit of IDR 15 million (about JPY 112,000)
-Japanese food delivery support and medical interpreter support
when become infected
Insurance premium
(including service charge)
IDR 2 million (about JPY 15,000) per year
Launch date
March 1, 2021
Company overview
Company name
PT. Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker Indonesia
Location
MidPlaza 2 Building 21st Floor Jakarta 10220 Indonesia
Representative
Yoshiyuki Ishimaru
Established
December 1, 2008
Capital
IDR 4,000 million; 80% owned by Toyota Tsusho Insurance
Management Corporation

Back

Disclaimer

Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 05:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
12:05aTOYOTA TSUSHO  : Starts Selling COVID-19 Insurance for Japanese Residents in Ind..
PU
03/07TOYOTA TSUSHO  : Invests in CROSS SYNC, Which Develops an ICU Critically Ill Pat..
PU
03/05TOYOTA TSUSHO  : Notice of Personnel Changes of Board Members
PU
03/04TOYOTA TSUSHO  : Selected as Health & Productivity Stock in 2021
PU
03/03TOYOTA TSUSHO  : Investment in Moja Ride, Operating a Digital Transportation Pla..
PU
03/02TOYOTA TSUSHO  : Commences New "BunkerNote" Cloud Service for Centralized Manage..
PU
03/01TOYOTA TSUSHO  : invests in Thai bus operator ATP30 for smart mobility
AQ
02/25TOYOTA TSUSHO  : Strengthens Collaboration with TOYOTA Connected toward Expansio..
PU
02/24TOYOTA TSUSHO  : Invests in ATP30 Which Operates Commuter Bus Services in Thaila..
PU
02/15PRESS RELEASE : SFC Energy AG publishes preliminary consolidated figures, guidan..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 270 B 57 684 M 57 684 M
Net income 2021 121 B 1 116 M 1 116 M
Net Debt 2021 874 B 8 038 M 8 038 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 1 643 B 15 131 M 15 117 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 66 067
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Tsusho Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5 078,00 JPY
Last Close Price 4 670,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ichiro Kashitani President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideyuki Iwamoto CFO, Head-Legal Affairs, Accounting, Sales & ERM
Jun Karube Chairman
Hiroshi Tominaga Chief Digital Technology Officer
Takahiro Kondo Director, VP & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION12.12%14 756
ITOCHU CORPORATION15.18%46 024
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION23.61%41 289
MITSUI & CO., LTD.23.63%35 313
SUMITOMO CORPORATION16.92%18 030
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-13.41%17 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ