Toyota Tsusho : to Establish Medical Treatment-Related Service Joint Venture- Providing Safe, Dependable Japanese-Style Services such as Linen Services in India

2022-08-17

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("Toyota Tsusho") announced that today it concluded a joint venture agreement with Tokai Corporation ("Tokai") to establish a company providing medical treatment-related services, such as linen supply services, to hospitals in India.

1. Background and goals

Since 2014, Toyota Tsusho, together with Secom Medical System Co., Ltd., has operated Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru (Bangalore) in southern India. It has faced different operating challenges than those encountered in Japan, steadily making improvements as it raises the quality of medical care offered at Sakra World Hospital and contributes to the development of regional medical care.



There are no local companies that provide the Japanese-style high quality linen collection, laundering, storage, and management services that are necessary for infection control. Because of this, since the hospital began operation, Toyota Tsusho has worked with local operators, with the support of Tokai, one of Japan's leading companies in this field, to tackle the challenges presented in area essential for infection control, such as linen services, and raise the quality of those services.



India is experiencing a high level of economic growth and its middle class is growing. This is creating a heightened need for high quality medical care and a strong demand for quality improvements not only for linen services but for the entire infection control field.



We have therefore decided to establish a joint venture that will supply the high-quality medical treatment-related services that we have refined at Sakra World Hospital, fusing Toyota Tsusho's strengths of Toyota Way field improvements and operational efficiency improvement expertise with Tokai's strengths of Japanese-style infection control technologies and medical peripheral business know-how.