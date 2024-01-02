Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity:
Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited
ABN:
94 063 886 199
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Silvio Salom
Date of last notice
30 October 2023
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Apes with Wings Pty Ltd as trustee for the Salom
Family 3 Trust (Mr Salom is a director of the
trustee company and beneficiary of the trust)
Date of change
27 December 2023
No. of securities held prior to change
Apes with Wings Pty Ltd ATF the Salom Family
3 Trust
52,097,728 fully paid ordinary shares
Class acquired
Service Rights
Number acquired
Apes with Wings Pty Ltd ATF the Salom Family
3 Trust
8,181,816 Service Rights
Number disposed
Nil
Rights is $89,926.
Value/Consideration
Issued in lieu of Director fees. Total value of Service
Apes with Wings Pty Ltd ATF the Salom Family
No. of securities held after change
3 Trust
52,097,728 fully paid ordinary shares
8,181,816 Service Rights
Example:Natureonof-marketchangetrade,off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Issue of Service Rights in lieu of Director fees following approval by shareholders at the 2023 annual general meeting.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
