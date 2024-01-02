Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity:

Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited

ABN:

94 063 886 199

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Silvio Salom

Date of last notice

30 October 2023

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Apes with Wings Pty Ltd as trustee for the Salom

Family 3 Trust (Mr Salom is a director of the

Date of change

27 December 2023

No. of securities held prior to change

Apes with Wings Pty Ltd ATF the Salom Family

3 Trust

52,097,728 fully paid ordinary shares

Class acquired

Service Rights

Number acquired

Apes with Wings Pty Ltd ATF the Salom Family

3 Trust

8,181,816 Service Rights

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Issued in lieu of Director fees. Total value of Service

Apes with Wings Pty Ltd ATF the Salom Family

No. of securities held after change

3 Trust

52,097,728 fully paid ordinary shares

8,181,816 Service Rights

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Issue of Service Rights in lieu of Director fees following approval by shareholders at the 2023 annual general meeting.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

