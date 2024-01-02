Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity: Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited
ABN:94 063 886 199
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
John Anthony Tripodi
Date of last notice
30 October 2023
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Tripcorp Pty Ltd
(Mr Tripodi is a director of the company)
Date of change
27 December 2023
No. of securities held prior to change
John Tripodi
110,803 fully paid ordinary shares
500,000 service rights
Tripcorp Pty Ltd
1,363,637 fully paid ordinary shares
Class acquired
Service Rights
Number acquired
Tripcorp Pty Ltd
8,181,816 Service Rights
Number disposed
Nil.
Rights is $89,926.
Value/Consideration
Issued in lieu of Director fees. Total value of Service
No. of securities held after change
John Tripodi
110,803 fully paid ordinary shares
500,000 service rights
Tripcorp Pty Ltd
1,363,637 fully paid ordinary shares
8,181,816 service rights
following approval by shareholders at the 2023
Nature of change
Issue of Service Rights in lieu of Director fees
annual general meeting.
