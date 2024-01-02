Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice



Name of entity: Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited

ABN:94 063 886 199

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

John Anthony Tripodi

Date of last notice

30 October 2023

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Tripcorp Pty Ltd

(including r gi tered holder)

(Mr Tripodi is a director of the company)

Date of change

27 December 2023

No. of securities held prior to change

John Tripodi

110,803 fully paid ordinary shares

500,000 service rights

Tripcorp Pty Ltd

1,363,637 fully paid ordinary shares

Class acquired

Service Rights

Number acquired

Tripcorp Pty Ltd

8,181,816 Service Rights

Number disposed

Nil.

Rights is $89,926.

Value/Consideration

Issued in lieu of Director fees. Total value of Service

No. of securities held after change

John Tripodi

110,803 fully paid ordinary shares

500,000 service rights

Tripcorp Pty Ltd

1,363,637 fully paid ordinary shares

8,181,816 service rights

Nature of change

Issue of Service Rights in lieu of Director fees

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

trade to proceed during this period?

