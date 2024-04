Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the consolidation or split.

2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval

1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or split

Appendix 3A.3 - Notification of security consolidation or split 2.2 Approvals Approval/Condition Date for determination Is the date estimated or Approval +Security holder approval 17/5/2024 actual? received/condition met?

Actual

Comments

Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details

3.1 +Record date

29/5/2024

3.2 Date of +security holder meeting

17/5/2024

3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split

24/5/2024

3.3 Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities

27/5/2024

3.4 Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis.

28/5/2024

3.5 Record date

29/5/2024

3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.

30/5/2024

3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date)

5/6/2024

3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

6/6/2024

3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis

11/6/2024

Part 4 - Event type and details

4.1 The event is +Security consolidation

4.1a Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every

10

(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into

1

(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).